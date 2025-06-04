i knew this shit was gonna happen the moment Trump brought Elon on

Trump makes a habit of surrounding himself with people who he can blame shit on or take the fall for him

Trump hires Elon to do all his DOGE bullshit, Elon pisses everyone off in the process but gets at least some of what Trump wants done.

Elon becomes the lightning rod for all of the heat for DOGE, then when he leaves the position Trump moves to undo some of that stuff to save face, and further blame Elon for what went wrong.

in the future if someone questions him about stuff related to that he can further pin the blame on Elon.

its a classic Trump move and he keeps doing it; but no one who tries to get close to him seems to understand this