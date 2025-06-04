Economy Trump vs. Musk

Is it a Big beautiful Bill or a disgusting abomination?

A long time ago, Musk used to be critical and outspoken of Trump, they publicly fought a few years before the election. Then around the election, Musk made a strong move towards Trump. He gave hundreds of millions. They were inseparable best friends forever and had a deep and intimate bromance.

Will it last? Still strong partners? Or are there already tensions?

Musk is strongly against goverment spending and sees it as the destruction of America. Trump loves to spend. Will they now clash or keep it behind them?

 
Republican allies close to the White House are privately arguing that the former special government employee — who spent Tuesday afternoon blasting the spending bill and threatening to retaliate against its supporters — is opposing the bill because it harms the tech billionaire’s business interests.

Omg lmao

That's the only reason he was involved in the first place ffs

He saved the country nothing, but slashed regulation affecting him personally

He's gutted government for his own benefit and done fuck all else. Are they just now realising lmao
 
i knew this shit was gonna happen the moment Trump brought Elon on
Trump makes a habit of surrounding himself with people who he can blame shit on or take the fall for him
Trump hires Elon to do all his DOGE bullshit, Elon pisses everyone off in the process but gets at least some of what Trump wants done.
Elon becomes the lightning rod for all of the heat for DOGE, then when he leaves the position Trump moves to undo some of that stuff to save face, and further blame Elon for what went wrong.
in the future if someone questions him about stuff related to that he can further pin the blame on Elon.
its a classic Trump move and he keeps doing it; but no one who tries to get close to him seems to understand this
 
