Is it a Big beautiful Bill or a disgusting abomination?
A long time ago, Musk used to be critical and outspoken of Trump, they publicly fought a few years before the election. Then around the election, Musk made a strong move towards Trump. He gave hundreds of millions. They were inseparable best friends forever and had a deep and intimate bromance.
Will it last? Still strong partners? Or are there already tensions?
Musk is strongly against goverment spending and sees it as the destruction of America. Trump loves to spend. Will they now clash or keep it behind them?
