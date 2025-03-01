Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Trump/Vance or Zelensky?
This was by far epic in terms of transparency yes.
I don't recall seeing this intense discourse before in this kind of meeting of world leaders in the Oval office in particular.
It definitely was entertaining to say the least.
