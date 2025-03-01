  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Trump/Vance or Zelensky - Who look the worst off in terms of public image by that Oval Office meeting?

Trump/Vance or Zelensky?

This was by far epic in terms of transparency yes.

I don't recall seeing this intense discourse before in this kind of meeting of world leaders in the Oval office in particular.

It definitely was entertaining to say the least.

 
Trump's cultists are the only people who thought this was somehow a "win" for him. He absolutely humiliated this nation and destroyed whatever semblance of decency and decorum that was left in the White House. Trump and Vance looked like a couple of punk bitches trying to shake down a head of state on national television. What an embarrassing time to be an American.
 
heloder said:
Trump's cultists are the only people who thought this was somehow a "win" for him. He absolutely humiliated this nation and destroyed whatever semblance of decency and decorum that was left in the White House. Trump and Vance looked like a couple of punk bitches trying to shake down a head of state on national television. What an embarrassing time to be an American.
Whats stopping europe from going ahead with this war they want so bad? Who do these people think they are chastising us for not wanting to be involved in a war? "Oh no, Poland was so disappointed in us!" Fuck off. Send in YOUR boys Europe. Send YOUR money and equipment . Bankrupt YOUR country for this pointless war.
They won't because they know they aren't shit without us.
 
So, people want to say a guy that totally depends on the U.S. help and is totally alive and in power only because of the U.S. can come into the Oval Office and start a shouting match with the American leadership because they don’t support his dumb rhetoric towards Putin ?

Some clown telling the vice president he speaks too loudly to him ?

His gestures, mimics, him swearing at Vance in Russian.

Even Lindsey Graham, his biggest supporter, said it was a total disaster
 
Hmmm....tough one.

"Shut up and give us your minerals or we'll happily let you die at the hands of a lunatic dictator that fucks my wife while I watch."

greed-greedy.gif
 
Seano said:
Whats stopping europe from going ahead with this war they want so bad? Who do these people think they are chastising us for not wanting to be involved in a war? "Oh no, Poland was so disappointed in us!" Fuck off. Send in YOUR boys Europe. Send YOUR money and equipment . Bankrupt YOUR country for this pointless war.
They won't because they know they aren't shit without us.
No one wants this war fuck face...Russia is not your friend..they have been telling you for decades...they are actively trying to dethrone us. .get off your knees you punk bitch
 
Seano said:
Whats stopping europe from going ahead with this war they want so bad? Who do these people think they are chastising us for not wanting to be involved in a war? "Oh no, Poland was so disappointed in us!" Fuck off. Send in YOUR boys Europe. Send YOUR money and equipment . Bankrupt YOUR country for this pointless war.
They won't because they know they aren't shit without us.
Nobody but Putin wants the war you disingenuous muppet. The difference is, MAGA thinks surrendering to the dictator who started it is how you end wars. The rest of the democratic west aren't cowardly bitches who are completely blind to history. If Trump truly doesn't want to be involved in a war, he could just say fuck off and let the adults handle it. The fact is, Trump does want to be involved—he just wants to kowtow to Putin and steal Ukraine's resources.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Hmmm....tough one.

"Shut up and give us your minerals or we'll happily let you die at the hands of a lunatic dictator that fucks my wife while I watch."

greed-greedy.gif
No, it’s more like

“We gave you everything you asked for for 3 years and you lost, now it’s time to cut your losses and rebuild your country, let’s sign the deal which will give us a solid reason to protect your lands if another invasion happens”
 
heloder said:
Nobody but Putin wants the war you disingenuous muppet. The difference is, MAGA thinks surrendering to the dictator who started it is how you end wars. The rest of the democratic west aren't cowardly bitches who are completely blind to history. If Trump truly doesn't want to be involved in a war, he could just say fuck off and let the adults handle it. The fact is, Trump does want to be involved—he just wants to kowtow to Putin and steal Ukraine's resources.
Let’s see here

Putin wants to strike a peace deal ? Check

Trump wants to strike a peace deal ? Check

Zelensky wants to strike a peace deal ? Nope

If you start the bullshit about Russia leaving the occupied lands - it’s not happening and there’s no power in the world that will make it leave barring nuclear war with the West.

People need to accept this reality on the ground and stop looking for some wonder weapon that will make Ukraine win
 
ViD said:
Let’s see here

Putin wants to strike a peace deal ? Check
He invaded a sovereign nation and took their land. Saying he "wants a peace deal" is like me robbing you and burning your house to the ground and then saying "I want a peace deal" when you try to retaliate.

ViD said:
Trump wants to strike a peace deal ? Check
Who gives a fuck what Trump wants? He's a cowardly, self-serving moron who has proven that he doesn't know the first thing about international relations.

ViD said:
Zelensky wants to strike a peace deal ? Nope
If you honestly think Zelensky doesn't want a peace deal and just wants to fight this war forever, then you're a fucking idiot and I'll let your own post speak to that.

ViD said:
If you start the bullshit about Russia leaving the occupied lands - it’s not happening and there’s no power in the world that will make it leave barring nuclear war with the West.

People need to accept this reality on the ground and stop looking for some wonder weapon that will make Ukraine win
Bitch. Made.
 
Liberals will say Trump Vance looked worse

Conservatives will say Zelensky looked worse
 
