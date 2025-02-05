  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Trump: US will take over Gaza, resettle Palestinians

BFoe

BFoe

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 23, 2019
Messages
34,377
Reaction score
74,138
Yes, you read my thread title correctly.

Trump is stating that Palestinians should leave Gaza permanently, the US will take over Gaza and “redevelop” it.

apnews.com

Trump won't rule out deploying US troops to support rebuilding Gaza, sees 'long-term' US ownership

President Donald Trump said he won’t rule out deploying U.S. troops to support reconstruction of Gaza and that envisions “long-term” U.S. ownership of a redevelopment of the territory.
apnews.com apnews.com

I shouldn’t have to point out that forcing people to leave their homes and country is of course illegal under international law.
Additionally this is a horrendous idea. He has not ruled out sending military there, so now our brave men and women can be the ones targeted by terror attacks, as well as our citizens and assets throughout the Middle East and world.

The humanitarian cost will be unfathomable.

 
Seems fair considering MSM says we funded Hamas which pretty much runs Gaza.
 
it’s a bad and immoral idea and I hope it doesn’t come to fruition because they’ve already stayed in Gaza through the worst. So no way this doesn’t turn into a bigger escalation of the current conflict and then leading to US troops.

We all know it will end up belonging to Israel anyway despite the US control front so it just seems like doing their dirty work for them…again

They can’t all be bangers I guess.
 
I'll definitely need to read more on the broader implications of this. Right away, I'd rather the U.S. military/contractors not be involved out there. I'm not sure how Gaza would get redeveloped otherwise though.
 
I heard him say it would create jobs for the people of the area, not sure how to interpret that. Which people? Seems like a plan for Israel to take it.
 
Zion Don really convinced these, proud white fellas he had their best interests in mind lol. And they still believe it lol.
 
evergreenrider said:
Zion Don really convinced these, proud white fellas he had their best interests in mind lol. And they still believe it lol.
Click to expand...
It sure didn’t take long for them to go from “we didn’t have foreign conflicts when Trump was in office” to getting on board with annexing Canada, annexing Greenland, seizing the Panama Canal, and forcibly removing innocent a Palestinian civilians from their homes.

Trump could inform us all that these people are “being put on big, beautiful trains and heading to very nice camps, the best camps” and these big dumb donkeys would bray in approval.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International US finds that Israel is not impeding assistance to Gaza; aid groups disagree
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
kflo
K
LeonardoBjj
International Gaza checkpoint to be staffed by scores of armed American contractors
Replies
8
Views
219
Misfit23
Misfit23
LeonardoBjj
International ‘Almost unparalleled suffering’ in Gaza as UN says nearly 70% of those killed are women and children
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT
LeonardoBjj
International Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire brokered by US and France, to take effect Wednesday
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
3K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Why has US President Trump removed sanctions on Israeli settlers?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
969
evergreenrider
evergreenrider

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,817
Messages
56,854,433
Members
175,431
Latest member
DumpsterBaby

Share this page

Back
Top