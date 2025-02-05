Trump won't rule out deploying US troops to support rebuilding Gaza, sees 'long-term' US ownership President Donald Trump said he won’t rule out deploying U.S. troops to support reconstruction of Gaza and that envisions “long-term” U.S. ownership of a redevelopment of the territory.

Yes, you read my thread title correctly.Trump is stating that Palestinians should leave Gaza permanently, the US will take over Gaza and “redevelop” it.I shouldn’t have to point out that forcing people to leave their homes and country is of course illegal under international law.Additionally this is a horrendous idea. He has not ruled out sending military there, so now our brave men and women can be the ones targeted by terror attacks, as well as our citizens and assets throughout the Middle East and world.The humanitarian cost will be unfathomable.