tonil
Reaction Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,867
- Reaction score
- 7,486
News reporter asked Trump ,
did the Ukraine drone attack at all change your view on the 'cards' Zelensky has ?
and he says something like,
Ukraine gave the reason to Putin to go and bomb the hell out of them
What is that supposed to mean ?
did the Ukraine drone attack at all change your view on the 'cards' Zelensky has ?
and he says something like,
Ukraine gave the reason to Putin to go and bomb the hell out of them
What is that supposed to mean ?