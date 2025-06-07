International Trump - Ukraine gave the reason to Putin to go and bomb the hell out of them

News reporter asked Trump ,
did the Ukraine drone attack at all change your view on the 'cards' Zelensky has ?
and he says something like,
Ukraine gave the reason to Putin to go and bomb the hell out of them

What is that supposed to mean ?
 
