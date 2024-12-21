Crime Trump transition team using private emails

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
24,160
Reaction score
28,593
www.commondreams.org

'Recipe for Corruption': Trump Transition Team Operating on Private Emails | Common Dreams

One watchdog noted the "rank hypocrisy of the entire Trump transition team operating in the shadows with private servers and emails even after Donald Trump screamed from the hilltops at the very idea in the past."
www.commondreams.org www.commondreams.org
I look forward to the posters who were upset with Hillary using private servers to rush in here and condemn Trump. Who am I kidding one qualification in being in MAGA is you have to be a massive hypocrite.
I always get worried when a government conducts business in private.
 
They aren't the government, and won't be for another month. I agree the current administration should be thrown out immediately though, but until they are, they are the government.

Did you guys ever figure out how you were supposed to reconcile "fascist, dictator on day 1" with the current outrage that Elon Musk is a co-president and is really pulling the strings?
 
nostradumbass said:
They aren't the government, and won't be for another month. I agree the current administration should be thrown out immediately though, but until they are, they are the government.

Did you guys ever figure out how you were supposed to reconcile "fascist, dictator on day 1" with the current outrage that Elon Musk is a co-president and is really pulling the strings?
Click to expand...
Best 1/4 billion plus Leon ever spent. Smart buying a fat 80-year-old man whose family has a history of dementia.
You MAGA doggers ever figure out how you were supposed to reconcile, Trump fighting for the common man, when he accepts 100's of millions in campaign money from 1 man.
Wealth disparity in the US is hitting Pre French Revolution levels and the ELITE just bought them a President.
When do the Bread and Circuses start?
 
44nutman said:
www.commondreams.org

'Recipe for Corruption': Trump Transition Team Operating on Private Emails | Common Dreams

One watchdog noted the "rank hypocrisy of the entire Trump transition team operating in the shadows with private servers and emails even after Donald Trump screamed from the hilltops at the very idea in the past."
www.commondreams.org www.commondreams.org
I look forward to the posters who were upset with Hillary using private servers to rush in here and condemn Trump. Who am I kidding one qualification in being in MAGA is you have to be a massive hypocrite.
I always get worried when a government conducts business in private.
Click to expand...

lol at the name of that retarded website…

Perfect for a failed thread from a retarded poster

So dipshit, shouldn’t most emails be private?
 
TS is retarded.... these poor liberals really do have TDS... its wild
 
Well alot of Dems have actually come back to damn near normal however some clearly gone the other way . <LikeReally5>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,997
Messages
56,683,921
Members
175,350
Latest member
Taizong

Share this page

Back
Top