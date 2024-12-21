44nutman
'Recipe for Corruption': Trump Transition Team Operating on Private Emails | Common Dreams
One watchdog noted the "rank hypocrisy of the entire Trump transition team operating in the shadows with private servers and emails even after Donald Trump screamed from the hilltops at the very idea in the past."
www.commondreams.org
I always get worried when a government conducts business in private.