Law Trump to sign executive order limiting NIL payouts to college athletes

The nihilist in me wants to see the chaos this is going to cause. People are going to be pissed.
 
Why? Is there an issue?

This will and should be rejected in court

For many college players, this will be the only chance to get paid
 
Colleges and universities should NOT play players directly.

There’s already a tuition crisis. Students shouldn’t bear these costs.

Let athletes get endorsements and ad money though
 
lol I thought Trump’s whole thing was to get less involved in businesses ??!

I’m sure it has NOTHING to do with rich donors and university presidents complaining to him about the punk ass kids who are actually finally getting their fair share now these days

Looking out for the everyday citizen per usual, Donnie!
 
Colleges make a lot of money on the back of athletes. These athletes should get paid and the government should stay out of it. Like @Scerpi said, this will be the only chance to get paid for most of them.

Stoic1 said:
I feel the need to become outraged on someone elses behalf.
Another quality post.
 
Im of the belief that Colleges shouldnt be profiting off college sports to the degree they are. Nor should college athletes be receiving direct payment. Dont like how traditional sport leagues got state and federal governments to fully subsidize their development program. Something Riot Games(and Activision/Blizzard in the past) is now trying to do with their esport games.

Way hockey/NHL handles it seems to be a step in the proper direction.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Im of the belief that Colleges shouldnt be profiting off college sports to the degree they are. Nor should college athletes be receiving direct payment. Dont like how traditional sport leagues got state and federal governments to fully subsidize their development program. Something Riot Games(and Activision/Blizzard in the past) is now trying to do with their esport games.

Way hockey/NHL handles it seems to be a step in the proper direction.
Believe whatever you want, it raises huge revenue. That's a fact that isn't going away. We love our college sports.
 
I agree with over ruling the House v NCAA case. That completely changed the dynamics of NIL and made it directly pay and play. 3rd party endorsements, merch sales, etc should all be allowed. Revenue split from tv and ticket sales, no. Unless we just abolish NCAA as it stands and create separate private feeder leagues like hockey does and soccer does; to lesser extent, basketball
 
