Another quality post.I feel the need to become outraged on someone elses behalf.
At least he’s progressed to fucking college aged kids instead of his past preference.
Believe whatever you want, it raises huge revenue. That's a fact that isn't going away. We love our college sports.Im of the belief that Colleges shouldnt be profiting off college sports to the degree they are. Nor should college athletes be receiving direct payment. Dont like how traditional sport leagues got state and federal governments to fully subsidize their development program. Something Riot Games(and Activision/Blizzard in the past) is now trying to do with their esport games.
Way hockey/NHL handles it seems to be a step in the proper direction.