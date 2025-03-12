  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Trump to sign EO ending department of education today

Well, to end most of it, if not all. CNN last night discussing this potentially happening

Good, a waste of money and completely agree with Jennings and O’leary

This is also symbolic that he is serious and willing to make the cuts needed, where as normal republicans have talked about this for years, but never do anything. Trump willing to deliver

 
I would think you'd need an act by Congress to do so and IIRC one was introduced by of course Trump resents checks and balances so naturally he'd rather side step the legislature. We'll see if it holds up in court though.
 
There is no national curriculum in the US, a lot of that stuff is determined by localities and states. DOE doesn't even really fund K-12, most of its money does to higher ed.
Okay, maybe not such a massive issue then if there's already things in place at state level.

I would still have something in place to ensure states are providing an adequate level of education though.
 
So what replaces it? Who lays out the curriculum etc?
It blows my mind that so many people have no idea what the federal department of education does lol.

The federal department of education dishes out grant money to states to fund poor school districts.

State department of educations set curriculum.
 
Okay, maybe not such a massive issue then if there's already things in place at state level.

I would still have something in place to ensure states are providing an adequate level of education though.
It's still dumb imo but mostly affects colleges and universities, not K-12.
 
Tbh I'm English and I've finished all the stuff I need to do at work today so I'm filling my time wading into topics I know very little about on teh dawg.
 
IIRC he's not American so cut him some slack.
 
Tbh I'm English and I've finished all the stuff I need to do at work today so I'm filling my time wading into topics I know very little about on teh dawg.
I'm not shitting on you in particular.

Ask the Trump supporters around here they are convinced that the federal DOE is turning kids trans lol.

I would also be stunned if a good chunk of the left understood what the federal DOE does as well.
 
I'm curious if they're going to do away with pell grants and federal loans.
 
And therefore she needs one for her other classes while in class?
She doesn't use them in class much in her other lessons, however they use computers to upload homework etc to. They have logins where they can access their work and easily access information they need.

It's pretty good tbh.
 
