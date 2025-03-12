cottagecheesefan
Well, to end most of it, if not all. CNN last night discussing this potentially happening
Good, a waste of money and completely agree with Jennings and O’leary
This is also symbolic that he is serious and willing to make the cuts needed, where as normal republicans have talked about this for years, but never do anything. Trump willing to deliver
