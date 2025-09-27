Aegon Spengler
The slow fascist takeover of the U.S. continues unabated, as masked men kidnap and disappear people and U.S. soldiers are sent into cities that oppose the Orangutang and Chief. Trump claims he will be sending U.S. soldiers into Portland, Oregon, authorizing "full force" against the local citizens.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cddmn6ge6e2o
If Trump really wanted to stop people from attacking ICE, he would tell them to demask and he wouldn't be throwing people into a camp called "Alligator Alcatraz", posting "ASMR" videos of people wrapped in chains. Nobody does that unless they are trying to provoke a counter-reaction as a justification to escalate the situation.
Worth noting here, there is no offical organization known as "Antifa" - Antifa is a term that loosely aligns folks who are opposed to fascism."There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm," said Oregon Governor Tina Kotek in a statement, adding that she has asked the Trump administration for further information.
Portland's mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement that the "number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city".
Trump's post does not specify whether he intends to activate national guard or regular US military. The post also did not specify what is meant by the use of "full force".
White House posts video of immigrants in shackles, calls deportation footage ‘ASMR’
Ice fires pepper spray at CBS reporter:
