Crime Trump to send the U.S. army into Portland, Oregon

The slow fascist takeover of the U.S. continues unabated, as masked men kidnap and disappear people and U.S. soldiers are sent into cities that oppose the Orangutang and Chief. Trump claims he will be sending U.S. soldiers into Portland, Oregon, authorizing "full force" against the local citizens.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cddmn6ge6e2o

"There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm," said Oregon Governor Tina Kotek in a statement, adding that she has asked the Trump administration for further information.

Portland's mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement that the "number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city".

Saturday's announcement marks the further expansion of deployment of troops in American cities, amid a wider crackdown by the Trump administration on illegal immigration.

Trump's post does not specify whether he intends to activate national guard or regular US military. The post also did not specify what is meant by the use of "full force".
Worth noting here, there is no offical organization known as "Antifa" - Antifa is a term that loosely aligns folks who are opposed to fascism.

If Trump really wanted to stop people from attacking ICE, he would tell them to demask and he wouldn't be throwing people into a camp called "Alligator Alcatraz", posting "ASMR" videos of people wrapped in chains. Nobody does that unless they are trying to provoke a counter-reaction as a justification to escalate the situation.


White House posts video of immigrants in shackles, calls deportation footage ‘ASMR’​

Ice fires pepper spray at CBS reporter:

 
This is a deeply disturbing trend, and what you said about ASMR is valid. It's mean-spirited and clearly intended to rile the citizenry rather than assuage those who would be upset. This is part of a continuing trend of the first truly fascist thing Trump has been doing, and let's be clear, this isn't hyperbole. This is fascist. Don't pass go. Don't collect $200.

Usurping police departments like the MPD is fascist. Invading cities with military troops that have no declared state of emergency, and whose leaders either question why you're bringing troops into their cities/counties, or tell you outright that you are not welcome...is fascist.

These check the boxes. Pretty straightforward stuff.
 
Oh no, this may bring down the crime rates.

How horrible. Democrats please do whatever you can do to stop this.

You must stop Trump from exposing that deep blue cities are crime-ridden shitholes.

He must be stopped because he's literally orange Hitler, a fascist, and the antichrist.... Oh wait, you guys would support the antichrist. He definitely would have a (D) next to his name.
 
Jacket time said:
And in 2020, during the height of those protests, when the protesters were burning down city blocks and causing massive damage to private property, as well as a sustained disruption of the peace, there might have been grounds to justify an action like this, especially if they were threatening/harming federal properties. In that case, even if the mayor said, "We don't want you", Trump could say, "You're not protecting federal buildings & federal officers, so since you're not handling the job, I will."

That's not where we are. Portland isn't on fire. Nobody is rioting there. This is an idiotic, floundering attempt to grasp for a justification.
 
web.archive.org

What NIJ Research Tells Us About Domestic Terrorism

Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States. In fact, the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.
web.archive.org web.archive.org

Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States. In fact, the number of far‑right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.”

Full quote
Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States. In fact, the number of far‑right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism. Since 1990, far‑right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far‑left or radical Islamist extremists, including 227 events that took more than 520 lives. In this same period, far‑left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that took 78 lives.”
Madmick said:
This is a deeply disturbing trend, and what you said about ASMR is valid. It's mean-spirited and clearly intended to rile the citizenry rather than assuage those who would be upset. This is part of a continuing trend of the first truly fascist thing Trump has been doing, and let's be clear, this isn't hyperbole. This is fascist. Don't pass go. Don't collect $200.

Usurping police departments like the MPD is fascist. Invading cities with military troops that have no declared state of emergency, and whose leaders either question why you're bringing troops into their cities/counties, or tell you outright that you are not welcome...is fascist.

These check the boxes. Pretty straightforward stuff.
Somebody is a little fucking late to the party.

