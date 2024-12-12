Yo, this sucks. I thought Trump was for the working people. I didn't realize she helped implement click to cancel policy. God, that shit was infuriating. I signed up for some stuff a year ago and I kept having to pause monthly payments instead of just outright canceling because they never picked up their damn phone. Kyle points out all the great thing she accomplished and how she's being replaced with a corporate cocksucker. Not good guys..... what's MAGA's opinion on this?





