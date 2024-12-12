Economy Trump to replace Lina Khan as head of FTC

Yo, this sucks. I thought Trump was for the working people. I didn't realize she helped implement click to cancel policy. God, that shit was infuriating. I signed up for some stuff a year ago and I kept having to pause monthly payments instead of just outright canceling because they never picked up their damn phone. Kyle points out all the great thing she accomplished and how she's being replaced with a corporate cocksucker. Not good guys..... what's MAGA's opinion on this?


 
She's done a lot of good for the working class. Can't wait to hear how her being replaced is good for the country.

Right wing populism is a scam.

People didnt learn this in 2016, big shock.

Her replacement is a corporate shill, and Trump has a record number of billionaire appointees already.

Hope you working class voters got your vaseline ready
 
Does Trump plan on giving her a better position? She's gained praise from JD Vance before.
 
It does suck. She’s been a rare bright spot in our shitty government. But it’s not surprising at all.
 
I think Sam Harris articulated well. The MAGA movement never really cared about meritocracy when it came to crying about DEI. They just wanted to assemble a different sort of DEI for kooks like themselves.
 
