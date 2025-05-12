Economy Trump to drop drug prices

Democrats preparing to spend the next week going to the mattresses for Big Pharma

Lz83.gif
 
HereticBD said:
Funny how you focus on that and not the topic...
Well the topic seems to be a promise rather than any real substance.

If not, it would be nice to provide the substance in the OP.

Seems a bit 1930's to start flag waving over a speech. Let's have some evidence of success first amirite?
 
You’re getting ripped off. Other countries just have less pharmaceutical companies bankrolling their politicians.
 
Siver! said:
Well the topic seems to be a promise rather than any real substance.

If not, it would be nice to provide the substance in the OP.

Seems a bit 1930's to start flag waving over a speech. Let's have some evidence of success first amirite?
LOL

Good God.
 
The demorats will start with how this is a bad thing and go judge shopping to find a way to stop this.
 
That would be great news. Hopefully something comes of it.

Donald making this "us against them" as if everyone else is the reason our system is a mess is quite humorous though. Also:

"I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION'S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World...."

morgan-freeman-good-luck.gif
 
Siver! said:
That's it? That's all you've got?
That's all there is to your stance. You automatically dismiss it, because that's your default position. When he actually does do it, you'll find another reason not to like it. I'm gonna guess that it will have something to do with cutting a whole bunch of needless bureaucracy within the industry, that the pharmaceutical boys will claim is extremely vital, and have some "experts" write articles about how this will actually harm Americans.

You guys are way too predictable, as are your puppet masters.
 
HereticBD said:
That's all there is to your stance. You automatically dismiss it, because that's your default position. When he actually does do it, you'll find another reason not to like it. I'm gonna guess that it will have something to do with cutting a whole bunch of needless bureaucracy within the industry, that the pharmaceutical boys will claim is extremely vital, and have some "experts" write articles about how this will actually harm Americans.

You guys are way too predictable, as are your puppet masters.
I think it's a noble intention.

Drug prices in the US have historically been WAY too high. It's a fact, and it's a scandal.

Trump says he's going to fix it. Trump says a lot of shit, and doesn't do a right lot about any of it.

He promised to bring peace on Earth, for crying out loud, now overnight he's going to fix the US pharma industry issues that have plagued the country for time immemorial? Pull your head out of your ass, fanboy.

Start seeking actions and results not promises from a loudmouth populist.
 
Siver! said:
I think it's a noble intention.

Drug prices in the US have historically been WAY too high. It's a fact, and it's a scandal.

Trump says he's going to fix it. Trump says a lot of shit, and doesn't do a right lot about any of it.

He promised to bring peace on Earth, for crying out loud, now overnight he's going to fix the US pharma industry issues that have plagued the country for time immemorial? Pull your head out of your ass, fanboy.

Start seeking actions and results not promises from a loudmouth populist.
Saved for future shaming.
 
HereticBD said:
Saved for future shaming.
When prices drop come Thursday morning, I'll happily "like" your tag and eat all the crow you can serve.

After all, the massive drops will not only happen, they'll happen "almost immediately" because there's no way Trump will overpromise and underdeliver.

That's just me being cynical, right dude?

{<jordan}
 
