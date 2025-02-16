  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Trump to discontinue production of US penny

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
33,307
Reaction score
35,858
They say a penny saved it a penny earned. But no more penny is a threat to democracy, IMO.

Trump tho wants to go full authoritarian autocrat and halt the production of pennies because they cost 3.7 cents to product 1. He has order his treasury, headed up by yet another nationalist billionaire to do just that.

apnews.com

Trump says he has directed US Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing rising cost

President Donald Trump says he has directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies, citing the rising cost of producing the one-cent coin.
apnews.com apnews.com


The U.S. Mint reported losing $85.3 million in the 2024 fiscal year that ended in September on the nearly 3.2 billion pennies it produced. Every penny cost nearly $0.037 — up from $0.031 the year before.
 
Why not? I say get rid of the nickel and dime as well. Round everything up or down to $0.25.

Who even uses cash/coins anymore? Everything costs more than $1, payphones aren't a thing anymore, car washes now take card...I am struggling to think of any real use for a bunch of low denomination coins being minted.

The more I think about it, just get rid of all coins. The homeless panhandlers would take a hit, not sure anyone else would notice or care.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
looking forward to hear how this is horrible and trump is hitler for doing it.
I dont really like it at this time (cost of goods) but maybe because I don't know how long it will take to phase out the penny. The round up-round down will definitely be round up for retailers. That part I dont like. But I'm more meh on this.
 
Cajun said:
I dont really like it at this time (cost of goods) but maybe because I don't know how long it will take to phase out the penny. The round up-round down will definitely be round up for retailers. That part I dont like.
isn't the vast majority of trade done via credit cards anyway?
arguments about how society works really shouldn't get stuck in things like "but there's 5 people still using that technology so we should continue to spend money on it".
 
Fox by the Sea said:
looking forward to hear how this is horrible and trump is hitler for doing it.
Mayhaps you missed the part of my post where is clearly outlined how this autocracy manifesting

I picked up on it, this concept of “autocratic break through”, thanks to Maddow’s monologue this Monday. She very clearly explains how democracy has died and we are basically now in an autocracy

 
cottagecheesefan said:
Mayhaps you missed the part of my post where is clearly outlined how this autocracy manifesting

I picked up on it, this concept of “autocratic break through”, thanks to Maddow’s monologue this Monday. She very clearly explains how democracy has died and we are basically now in an autocracy

mate i can't listen to 8 minutes from that thing....
"democracy has died cause our guys didn't win" is such a low level effort i just can't listen to that shit...
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Canada got rid of the penny like ten years ago.
Makes sense. Nickels are abound the same mark up, costing almost 20 cents to make. Dime and Quarter production still below their value.

www.nbcnews.com

As Trump aims to eliminate the penny, see how much it costs to produce a penny and a nickel

Data from the U.S. Treasury shows it costs nearly 4 cents to produce a single penny.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com


I get some concern that move like cutting the penny and/or nickel if they moved to that could be seen as moving toward a digital currency, but they can always just start production again if needed.

Crazy that they spending 85 million on pennies in just one year. So many in circulation too, I myself have 2 large jars jars full of them
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
It began a long time ago. This is a comparatively minor step in that direction
No, it started the day physical currency started being rolled back. But by all means Mr Coleman, cheer your team embracing bitcoin and deleting currency. It'll work out very well for all..
 
evergreenrider said:
No, it started the day physical currency started being rolled back. But by all means Mr Coleman, cheer your team embracing bitcoin and deleting currency. It'll work out very well for all..
That's an idiotic take but I guess I should expect no less.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Mayhaps you missed the part of my post where is clearly outlined how this autocracy manifesting

I picked up on it, this concept of “autocratic break through”, thanks to Maddow’s monologue this Monday. She very clearly explains how democracy has died and we are basically now in an autocracy

Can't stand that chick. Hard to even listen to her voice
 
