cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 33,307
- Reaction score
- 35,858
They say a penny saved it a penny earned. But no more penny is a threat to democracy, IMO.
Trump tho wants to go full authoritarian autocrat and halt the production of pennies because they cost 3.7 cents to product 1. He has order his treasury, headed up by yet another nationalist billionaire to do just that.
The U.S. Mint reported losing $85.3 million in the 2024 fiscal year that ended in September on the nearly 3.2 billion pennies it produced. Every penny cost nearly $0.037 — up from $0.031 the year before.
Trump tho wants to go full authoritarian autocrat and halt the production of pennies because they cost 3.7 cents to product 1. He has order his treasury, headed up by yet another nationalist billionaire to do just that.
Trump says he has directed US Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing rising cost
President Donald Trump says he has directed the Treasury Department to stop minting new pennies, citing the rising cost of producing the one-cent coin.
apnews.com
The U.S. Mint reported losing $85.3 million in the 2024 fiscal year that ended in September on the nearly 3.2 billion pennies it produced. Every penny cost nearly $0.037 — up from $0.031 the year before.