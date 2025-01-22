octagonation
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,375
- Reaction score
- 2,072
After pump in office maybe Mexico and Canada will start to implement borders in order to protect their population from U.S immigrants.
LOL.
Are these Visa overstays that the liberals are always accusing conservatives of not caring about?
What thing you are able to do? To be proud that U.S is selling overpriced weapons, loves Kremlin and citizens might post memes?
Remind us which sithole you call home?What thing you are able to do? To be proud that U.S is selling overpriced weapons, loves Kremlin and citizens might post memes?
India does have more perspectives than your shithole country U.S.
I don't think that EU should be friendly with U.S.All western countries have the clout to bend any Shitholian country to their will on this issue of remigration
All of the “they won’t take back their own citizens” is bullshit.
Trump showing how it’s done. EU and UK chickenshits should take note
*while ignoring low hanging fruit at the borders*Are these Visa overstays that the liberals are always accusing conservatives of not caring about?
I think your home should be graveyard comrade cocky dreamer.Remind us which sithole you call home?
What thing you are able to do? To be proud that U.S is selling overpriced weapons, loves Kremlin and citizens might post memes?
India does have more perspectives than your shithole country U.S.
You are so confident? If Pump really had attempted to make country great again, I might be happy. For example at least to produce more semiconductors , chips etc.I am so jealous of Americans.
Imagine having a leader who actually puts your country's needs first.
I am so jealous of Americans.
Imagine having a leader who actually puts your country's needs first.