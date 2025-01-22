  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Trump to deport 750.000 Indian illegals

Are these Visa overstays that the liberals are always accusing conservatives of not caring about?
 
After pump in office maybe Mexico and Canada will start to implement borders in order to protect their population from U.S immigrants.

LOL.
 
All western countries have the clout to bend any Shitholian country to their will on this issue of remigration

All of the “they won’t take back their own citizens” is bullshit.

Trump showing how it’s done. EU and UK chickenshits should take note
 
1*Irqbz57ypBnuGTuqmbkBXw.jpeg
 
SandisLL said:
What thing you are able to do? To be proud that U.S is selling overpriced weapons, loves Kremlin and citizens might post memes?
India does have more perspectives than your shithole country U.S.
Click to expand...
Remind us which sithole you call home?
 
Kingz said:
All western countries have the clout to bend any Shitholian country to their will on this issue of remigration

All of the “they won’t take back their own citizens” is bullshit.

Trump showing how it’s done. EU and UK chickenshits should take note
Click to expand...
I don't think that EU should be friendly with U.S.
U.S had attempted to play world hegemin, their weapons appearead overpriced and overrated crap delivered with delays and they are pro Kremlin oriented lapdogs. Always will be. Cope Pump .....

Shitty stuff should not get sold ...piss off U.S dreamer. 0
 
SandisLL said:
What thing you are able to do? To be proud that U.S is selling overpriced weapons, loves Kremlin and citizens might post memes?
India does have more perspectives than your shithole country U.S.
Click to expand...
<Neil01>
 
I am so jealous of Americans.

Imagine having a leader who actually puts your country's needs first.
 
Croo67 said:
I am so jealous of Americans.

Imagine having a leader who actually puts your country's needs first.
Click to expand...
You are so confident? If Pump really had attempted to make country great again, I might be happy. For example at least to produce more semiconductors , chips etc.
In 1950 ies U.S was one from most notable exporters . Phones, radio, transformators. Now it is almost chinatown....
 
According to this newspaper Modi agreed to accept 18,000

So where is the other 732,000 Modi agreed to return it gets better their papers are reporting there will be a political price lol.

thefederal.com

Does return of 18,000 'illegal Indians' from US spell trouble for Modi?

India may help address illegal migration issue to secure protections for legal immigration channels like H-1B and student visas
thefederal.com thefederal.com

 
