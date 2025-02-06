  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Trump to create taskforce targeting anti-Christian practices: "Bring God back"

GrantB13

GrantB13

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 23, 2012
Messages
13,997
Reaction score
10,904
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tr...der-targeting-anti-christian-bias-2025-02-06/

https://apnews.com/article/trump-national-prayer-breakfast-30ff6f55a2e3c7b8643a15e7b158537d

Christian nationalism? Naaaah. That's just leftist boogeyman fearmongering. Why Christians? Should we expect a anti-Semitism or anti-Islamic taskforce next? Do Hindus get equal protection? He also references a case where protestors were pardoned for "praying in front of an abortion clinic". Of course, that's not the whole story.

https://apnews.com/article/abortion-tennessee-clinic-ba173581ca5d84cf3da3348dda50cf29

Freedom of religion. Separation of church and state. Christianity always playing the victim, man. Quick to "persecution". This is very blatant endorsing of Christianity in government. Not "religion", Christianity.
 
Lmao at the idea of something that's tax exempt having a bias against it.
 
So that is where they want to reallocate the government funds to <36>
 
Ok, someone resurrect 2008 Sam Harris and Richard Dawkins. They are more needed now than ever.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
wait until you hear about.....every other religion out there.
Click to expand...
Yes. But Christians are not the little guy. Look at the power dynamic. Not just now, but for all of freaking history for the last 1700 years. Why can't they make a general antireligious discrimination taskforce? Because Christian Nationalism. We already have the first Amendment in this country. There's just recently the thread about the UK potentially taking action about criticising Islam. Now the leader of the most powerful country in the world is endorsing their own religion and also saying that we don't want non-religious people in government. The slope gets a little bit more grease poured down it.
 
"We can't even discriminate against Christians anymore! Wahhh!!"

And you wonder why you lose.
 
GrantB13 said:
and also saying that we don't want non-religious people in government.
Click to expand...
that's a retarded position to have. i am a non believer but i respect the role religion has in society.
but only wanting religious people in government is some taliban bullshit.
 
