GrantB13
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tr...der-targeting-anti-christian-bias-2025-02-06/
https://apnews.com/article/trump-national-prayer-breakfast-30ff6f55a2e3c7b8643a15e7b158537d
Christian nationalism? Naaaah. That's just leftist boogeyman fearmongering. Why Christians? Should we expect a anti-Semitism or anti-Islamic taskforce next? Do Hindus get equal protection? He also references a case where protestors were pardoned for "praying in front of an abortion clinic". Of course, that's not the whole story.
https://apnews.com/article/abortion-tennessee-clinic-ba173581ca5d84cf3da3348dda50cf29
Freedom of religion. Separation of church and state. Christianity always playing the victim, man. Quick to "persecution". This is very blatant endorsing of Christianity in government. Not "religion", Christianity.
