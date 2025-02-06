Yes. But Christians are not the little guy. Look at the power dynamic. Not just now, but for all of freaking history for the last 1700 years. Why can't they make a general antireligious discrimination taskforce? Because Christian Nationalism. We already have the first Amendment in this country. There's just recently the thread about the UK potentially taking action about criticising Islam. Now the leader of the most powerful country in the world is endorsing their own religion and also saying that we don't want non-religious people in government. The slope gets a little bit more grease poured down it.