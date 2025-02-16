  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Trump to audit Fort Knox federal gold reserves

This is gonna be interesting. I remember a long time ago there was a conspiracy theory show on the History channel about some whistleblowers saying that we barely have any gold there as it was stolen

 
