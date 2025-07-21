Sweater of AV
TACO is focused on the important matters.
CLEVELAND -- President Donald Trump is threatening to hold up a new stadium deal for Washington's NFL team if it does not restore its old name of the Redskins, which is considered offensive to Native Americans.
Trump also said Sunday that he wants Cleveland's baseball team to revert to its former name, the Indians, saying there was a "big clamoring for this" as well. The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians have had their current names since their respective seasons in 2022, and both have said that they don't plan to change them back. Trump said that the Commanders would be "much more valuable" if they restored their old name.
"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington," Trump said on his social media site.
