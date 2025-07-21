  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Trump threatens to hold up arena deal if Washington Commanders don't change name back to Redskins

TACO is focused on the important matters.

Trump aims at stadium over Commanders' name

President Donald Trump is threatening to hold up a new stadium deal for Washington's NFL team if it does not restore its old name and is calling for Cleveland's baseball team to revert to its former name as well.
CLEVELAND -- President Donald Trump is threatening to hold up a new stadium deal for Washington's NFL team if it does not restore its old name of the Redskins, which is considered offensive to Native Americans.

Trump also said Sunday that he wants Cleveland's baseball team to revert to its former name, the Indians, saying there was a "big clamoring for this" as well. The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians have had their current names since their respective seasons in 2022, and both have said that they don't plan to change them back. Trump said that the Commanders would be "much more valuable" if they restored their old name.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington," Trump said on his social media site.
 
How does OrangeMan have time for this shit?
I don't think Trump really cares about this. He just wants to throw white nationalists some red meat (same reason why he restored Confederate names to all those Army bases), and hopefully take some heat off of him vis-a-vis the Epstein files.
 
He puts more emphasis into stuff like this then real life crisis you’d think he’d be more in touch with reality he didn’t put half this effort in the recent Texas disaster and his own admitted was resolved for hundreds of deaths , he doesn’t even care about any national park land where they want the stadium h his administration fired 1,000 of its employees .
 
Siver! said:
Either Washington Commanders merch is gonna be worth a fortune in a few years, or nothing at all - who can tell lol
Fans mostly wear their old Redskins gear to the games anyway.

Fact is, the campaign to erase any depiction of natives from everything American culture was a white leftist campaign that had very little to do with general offense taken from American Indians.

Trump isn’t making it up when he said many tribes have come out and opposed these changes.

Thats not to say there wasn’t some problems. Chief Wahoo for the Cleveland Indians is probably better left in the dustbin. It’s based on older logos that were meant to be mocking but the name Cleveland Indians not so much. That one is unlikely to change though since Guardians is actually still closely related.

Redskins is based on war paint and the logo itself is based on a portrait of a chief White Calf. It’s not an over exaggerated mocking caricature.

That’s like saying a regular photo of Alan Dershowitz is anti-Semitic.

It’s like the left thinks any depiction of an Indian is offensive to where only full cultural segregation from media and consumerism is the answer.

Like the Land O Lakes butter container. Doesn’t have an Indian woman on it anymore.

Why? I don’t know. You look at what it was before there is really no way to make a coherent argument that it was racist. But erased.

I think if Trump can influence this then he should. Trump nor his movement are shy about its interest in influencing culture. Since most levers of cultural power have been cornered by the left over the past decades through the “slow march”…political power is where conservatives have to play this game as well.
 
Kingz said:
Can you provide examples of tribes supporting the Redskins name for the team
 
Using his waking moments to pay attention to the important stuff. Sounds woke
 
