Fans mostly wear their old Redskins gear to the games anyway.



Fact is, the campaign to erase any depiction of natives from everything American culture was a white leftist campaign that had very little to do with general offense taken from American Indians.



Trump isn’t making it up when he said many tribes have come out and opposed these changes.



Thats not to say there wasn’t some problems. Chief Wahoo for the Cleveland Indians is probably better left in the dustbin. It’s based on older logos that were meant to be mocking but the name Cleveland Indians not so much. That one is unlikely to change though since Guardians is actually still closely related.



Redskins is based on war paint and the logo itself is based on a portrait of a chief White Calf. It’s not an over exaggerated mocking caricature.



That’s like saying a regular photo of Alan Dershowitz is anti-Semitic.



It’s like the left thinks any depiction of an Indian is offensive to where only full cultural segregation from media and consumerism is the answer.



Like the Land O Lakes butter container. Doesn’t have an Indian woman on it anymore.



Why? I don’t know. You look at what it was before there is really no way to make a coherent argument that it was racist. But erased.



I think if Trump can influence this then he should. Trump nor his movement are shy about its interest in influencing culture. Since most levers of cultural power have been cornered by the left over the past decades through the “slow march”…political power is where conservatives have to play this game as well.