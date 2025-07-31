  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Trump threatens Canada over decision to recognise Palestine as a state.

Hellowhosthat

Hellowhosthat

Indo-ninja army
@plutonium
Joined
May 30, 2019
Messages
62,827
Reaction score
139,470
GxKfgRoawAAG9n4



I mean I don't want to say this dude is clearly in Israel's pocket but...
 
I find it funny that Canadians feel as if their foreign policy shouldn't be dictated by America while Canada itself has its own criteria that Palestine needs to meet for them to be recognized as a state.
 
Remember the vocal lefties that refused to vote for Biden or Harris because they said the Dems were too favorable to Israel?

Reap what you sow
 
I tend to defend Trump when I feel like people are hyperventilating about him being a Nazi and other stupid shit.

But Trump is really the biggest, most embarrassing Israeli cuck on the planet and going as far as bullying others who are not Israel cucks enough.
 
Those idiots cut off their noses to spite their faces constantly. Looking at you Bernie bros in 2016.
 
This is his MO with everything, dude. How about stop defending this man-baby?
 
I actually dont think it has anything to do Trump being an Israeli cuck on this one (even though he is).

I think it's just that he isnt getting the deal he wants and he's using the Palestine statement as an excuse... that way he can claim a win
 
Another issue Trump is against his base on. Eventually these things start adding up.
 
Well Trump got carney to increase military spending to 5% gdp and dump the digital service tax; he'll get carney to drop this as well.

Even thought recognizing Palestine as a state came with conditions they would never meet.
 
Now Canada will open it's doors to floods of Palestinian immigrants......Here they come Toronto lmao.
 
Retards voted this guy in because they thought he'd be the best to deal with Trump. Guy has no trade deal in sight, and performs an own goal over virtue signaling for some terrorist state.

Can't wait to hear about more "positive talks" for the next long while. Fucking moron.
 
