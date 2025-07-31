Hellowhosthat
I mean I don't want to say this dude is clearly in Israel's pocket but...
Those idiots cut off their noses to spite their faces constantly. Looking at you Bernie bros in 2016.Remember the vocal lefties that refused to vote for Biden or Harris because they said the Dems were too favorable to Israel?
Reap what you sow
This is his MO with everything, dude. How about stop defending this man-baby?I tend to defend Trump when I feel like people are hyperventilating about him being a Nazi and other stupid shit.
But Trump is really the biggest, most embarrassing Israeli cuck on the planet and going as far as bullying others who are not Israel cucks enough.