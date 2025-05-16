Social Trump threatens Bruce Springsteen

www.theguardian.com

‘This dried out prune of a rocker’: Donald Trump attacks Bruce Springsteen after musician’s fiery speeches

Springsteen had told Manchester crowd that Trump was ‘unfit’ and ‘treasonous’, leading to angry outburst from the president
Donald Trump has angrily insulted Bruce Springsteen after the veteran musician said Trump was heading a “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration”. Springsteen made a series of vehement speeches on stage in Manchester as he kicked off his latest tour, arguing that Trump was “an unfit president” heading up “a rogue government”...

“Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”
......

MAGAts, are you OK with your president threatening an American citizen like this, for exercising his rights to free speech?
 
Bonus material. Still obsessed with Taylor lmao:

An hour earlier, and apropos of seemingly nothing, Trump took aim at another musician, Taylor Swift.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”, he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump was once a fan of Swift, telling her “you are fantastic!” and “Taylor is terrific!” on X in 2012, and later calling her “unusually beautiful”. But after Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, he wrote “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social.
 
The Boss vs mob boss. I wouldn't mind seeing Bruce tune him up in the ring but Trump's too much of a wimp to ever climb into one.
 
On the bright side, maybe this will finally make Trump supporters actually pay attention to the lyrics of Born In The USA.
 
What threat? He just called him what he was. Springless can say what he wants about Trump that's his right.

It's not his right for anyone including Trump from disagreeing with him and making their feelings known
 
trump is the softest hypocrite in politics. he can dish it out but he sure cant take it.... double standards. and with us citizens being detained for speaking out against him this threat he made is credible.

what a violent despicable fascist he is.

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack to violent that it will never be forgotten!" Said Trump in an Instagram post.

President Trump said Friday that the press is “truly the enemy of the people,” ratcheting up his use of the derisive label to attack the news media.

“The press is doing everything within their power to fight the magnificence of the phrase, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted.

“They can’t stand the fact that this Administration has done more than virtually any other Administration in its first 2yrs,” he continued. “They are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

The press is doing everything within their power to fight the magnificence of the phrase, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! They can’t stand the fact that this Administration has done more than virtually any other Administration in its first 2yrs. They are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019
On Oct. 13, he told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is "the enemy from within" and, asked about the possibility of Election Day chaos, warned of "very bad people," "radical left lunatics" who should be handled if "necessary" by the National Guard or the military.

On Oct. 27, he told thousands of people gathered at Madison Square Garden in New York that the "enemy from within" is harming the country with "open-border policies (and) record-setting inflation.".

Experts say the "enemy from within" phrase echoes rhetoric by Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., who notoriously led 1950s congressional investigations that aimed to root out the communism he claimed had infiltrated the federal government. And Trump’s October remarks don’t signal the first time he has talked about threats from within the U.S.
 
On the bright side, maybe this will finally make Trump supporters actually pay attention to the lyrics of Born In The USA.
I know what the lyrics were alway about the same as other songs like America woman.
 
What threat?
"ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”


He just called him what he was. Springless can say what he wants about Trump that's his right.

It's not his right for anyone including Trump from disagreeing with him and making their feelings known
Same day HOLA is bitching about 86ing Trump not being a threat, he makes this thread whining about Bruce Springsteen being "threatened".

Gotta love it.
 
"ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”
The same as other people have said. Keep your shit in house. I said that when people talk shit about Obama or Biden in any situation like this.

Not that he doesn't have the right to do what he did but it makes him long like what Trump called him.
 
{<huh}
The Who American woman

Bachman expressed the view in 2014 that it was "an anti-war protest song", explaining that when they came up with it on stage, the band and the audience had a problem with the Vietnam War.
 
The one you just read but deliberately chose to ignore since it doesn't fit into your far right agenda.
He did say he was going to do anything to him for speaking his opinion.

He just said what a lot people believe and that's keep it in house.

The Dixie Chicks found out the same thing.
 
He did say he was going to do anything to him for speaking his opinion.

He just said what a lot people believe and that's keep it in house.

The Dixie Chicks found out the same thing.
Wut.

The Republicans were mad at the Dixie Chicks because they criticized Bush. The reaction would have been the same whether they made the comments in NYC or London. What difference does it make? Since when do Americans have to be in America to speak about America? Do Trump's people follow this rule? They're going to El Salvador and Greenland and making commercials.
 
Hang that leatherfaced commie for treason, lock him in a cage with hungry bald eagles, make him polish the statue of liberty, make him sing the national anthem nonstop till he collapses, MAGA!!!
 
Hang that leatherfaced commie for treason, lock him in a cage with hungry bald eagles, make him polish the statue of liberty, make him sing the national anthem nonstop till he collapses, MAGA!!!
