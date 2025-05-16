trump is the softest hypocrite in politics. he can dish it out but he sure cant take it.... double standards. and with us citizens being detained for speaking out against him this threat he made is credible.
what a violent despicable fascist he is.
"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack to violent that it will never be forgotten!" Said Trump in an Instagram post.
President Trump
said Friday that the press is “truly the enemy of the people,” ratcheting up his use of the derisive label to attack the news media.
“The press is doing everything within their power to fight the magnificence of the phrase, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted
.
“They can’t stand the fact that this Administration has done more than virtually any other Administration in its first 2yrs,” he continued. “They are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
On Oct. 13, he told Fox News
’ Maria Bartiromo that U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is "the enemy from within" and, asked about the possibility of Election Day chaos, warned of "very bad people," "radical left lunatics" who should be handled if "necessary" by the National Guard or the military.
On Oct. 27, he told thousands
of people gathered at Madison Square Garden in New York that the "enemy from within" is harming the country with "open-border policies (and) record-setting inflation.".
Experts say the "enemy from within" phrase echoes rhetoric
by Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., who notoriously led 1950s congressional investigations
that aimed to root out the communism he claimed had infiltrated the federal government. And Trump’s October remarks don’t signal the first time he has talked about threats from within the U.S.