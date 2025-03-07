  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections Trump thinks transgenic means transgender and accuses researchers of spending 8 million on transgender mice

So in his speech Trump says they are spending 8 million on making mice transgender . What he actually means is that the university of cincinnati is spending 8 million on transgenic testing using mice. Transgenic testing involves the manipulation of genes on animals before testing them on humans.




Trump Decried Millions Spent 'Making Mice Transgender.' It Was Cancer and Asthma Research

President Trump falsely claimed that Biden spent $8 million on 'making mice transgender,' but the real research was for human health.
This again?

One of the items is indeed transgenic mice. But... why did they made it transgenic?

  • “Aim 2 utilizes transgenic mice to test whether male-level androgens acting via AR specifically in kisspeptin neurons are necessary and/or sufficient for androgen inhibition of in vivo LH pulse parameters, including pulse frequency, and the estrogen-induced LH surge.”
And we have:
  • $735,113: “Microbiome mediated effects of gender affirming hormone therapy in mice”
Yes, Biden Spent Millions on Transgender Animal Experiments

Last night, President Donald J. Trump highlighted many of the egregious examples of waste, fraud, and abuse funded by American taxpayers, including $8
Fake news still collecting scalps.
 
Thats not making mice transgender...its testing hormones and genes on mice to develop safer treatments and better understandings for illnesses. The bulk of the 8 million dollar research of focuses on testing hormone embalces role in developing cancer, asthma, and other diseases which is why they pumped them with them.

The willful ignorance is absolutely insane. You can disagree with the man and still be republican. You're allowed to occasionally go "oh yeah that was stupid, shouldn't have done that" like in this case where he's canceling cancer research
 
Witchhunt said:
And….. the correction from CNN.

Oh the last sentence seem to indicate even CNN admits it was indeed to study transgender medication effects...
Well, there goes the "cancer treatment" argument out the window.

Seems the willful ignorance is strong here. You can still be a democrat and say "wow, the democrats are a bunch of degenerates who love to cut people's dicks".
 
So what's the protest on this potentially life saving research? Just animal testing in general? I certainly have sympathy with that stance. Or because someone said "trans" and it's a magical glyph?
 
