So in his speech Trump says they are spending 8 million on making mice transgender . What he actually means is that the university of cincinnati is spending 8 million on transgenic testing using mice. Transgenic testing involves the manipulation of genes on animals before testing them on humans.
Trump Decried Millions Spent 'Making Mice Transgender.' It Was Cancer and Asthma Research
President Trump falsely claimed that Biden spent $8 million on 'making mice transgender,' but the real research was for human health.
