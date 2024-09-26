Based on how many in the Magat sphere define what makes a person 'socialist', would you define Trump as a Socialist based on how Mark Cuban is defining him and by the actions Trump is saying he will take?
Mark Cuban Says Donald Trump's Policies More Socialist Than Bernie SandersPublished Sep 24, 2024
Businessman Mark Cuban called former President Donald Trump's price caps and price control policies on credit cards more socialist than Sen. Bernie Sanders has even proposed.
"That just says so much about how far Donald has gone to his socialist and communistic tendencies," Cuban said about the Republican presidential nominee. "I know it sounds funny and kind of out of whack, but it's true. These things that he takes off the top of his head, he just makes up in real time and then everyone around him tries to justify it."...
Trump recently announced he wants to cap credit card interest rates "at around 10%" in order to not allow the companies to "make 25 to 30%" and allow "working Americans catch up."
Sanders, an independent, and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have both previously branded themselves as Democratic Socialists, proposed a bill in 2019 to limit consumer debt to 15%....
