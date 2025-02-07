GearSolidMetal
This clip has 11.9K Likes after being uploaded 17 minutes ago.
It's on Twitter/X so I must believe
But have you talked to an angry leftist about it yet?Damn. I do 4 on 4 off, any shift on my day off is overtime and 1k a shift but I lose half of it to tax. No tax on that would feel very good.
Brb........The clip in the OP is Trump's Press Secretary.
It may as well be on CNN or any other news channel.
Only hire for part-time and/or on salariesDestroy OSHA no such as thing as overtime, therefore you can’t tax it
@Islam Imamate will be along soon to tell us all how this is actually bad I'm sureBut have you talked to an angry leftist about it yet?
um, most billionaires will pay less taxes if I’m reading this right…..So he's taxing billionaires more to cover tax breaks for the middle class? I was told that there would only be tax breaks for Elon Musk and everyone else will pay more, how is this possible?
Why are you reaching to invent a hypothetical negative spin? Do you not support tax relief for mostly working class Americans? That's people making overtime pay. The top 1% generally don't collect overtime pay because they're the ones signing the checks.Destroy OSHA no such as thing as overtime, therefore you can’t tax it
Why would employers care whether or not their employees were taxed for overtime? That has nothing to do with government-influenced employer-based (dis)incentives to maintain full-time staff or allow overtime scheduling.Only hire for part-time and/or on salaries