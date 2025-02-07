  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Trump Tax Cuts Announced.

I'm curious how far closing the carried interest tax loophole gets before Congress shuts it down. It's not a big number, about 1.2 billion annually but a lot of people in finance will not like that one.
 
Ffs. Are there any problems Trump is going to leave to fix next year, or just fix everything right off the bat. Just wow!
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Destroy OSHA no such as thing as overtime, therefore you can’t tax it
Why are you reaching to invent a hypothetical negative spin? Do you not support tax relief for mostly working class Americans? That's people making overtime pay. The top 1% generally don't collect overtime pay because they're the ones signing the checks.
Osculater said:
Only hire for part-time and/or on salaries
Why would employers care whether or not their employees were taxed for overtime? That has nothing to do with government-influenced employer-based (dis)incentives to maintain full-time staff or allow overtime scheduling.
 
