Opinion Trump targets "subsidy" the US is paying Canada..

Not only has Trump proven he does not know what a Tariff is and how it works, over and over but now he proves he is does not understand what a Subsidy is.

What Trump thinks is a subsidy is the US purchasing Oil and Gas and other commodities from Canada.

Yup, that is right. Trump thinks if person A purchases anything from Person B, then they subsidized that person. You can all laugh along with me as Trump is truly that stupid.





