ChosenOne
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2024
- Messages
- 1,888
- Reaction score
- 2,819
Not only has Trump proven he does not know what a Tariff is and how it works, over and over but now he proves he is does not understand what a Subsidy is.
What Trump thinks is a subsidy is the US purchasing Oil and Gas and other commodities from Canada.
Yup, that is right. Trump thinks if person A purchases anything from Person B, then they subsidized that person. You can all laugh along with me as Trump is truly that stupid.
Magats??
What Trump thinks is a subsidy is the US purchasing Oil and Gas and other commodities from Canada.
Yup, that is right. Trump thinks if person A purchases anything from Person B, then they subsidized that person. You can all laugh along with me as Trump is truly that stupid.
Magats??