Law Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
24,194
Reaction score
45,101
newrepublic.com

Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American

Trump’s dystopian plan is already underway.
newrepublic.com newrepublic.com

The Trump administration is collecting data on all Americans, and they are enlisting the data analysis company Palantir to do it.

The New York Times reports that President Trump has enlisted the firm, founded by far-right billionaire Peter Thiel, to carry out his March executive order instructing government agencies to share data with each other. The order has increased fears that the government is putting together a database to wield surveillance powers over the American public...

The administration’s efforts to compile data began under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative, which sought Americans’ personal data from multiple agencies including the IRS, the SSA, Selective Service, Medicare, and many others. In some cases, court orders hindered these efforts, but not in all of them.

Thiel has multiple ties to DOGE, both through Musk and through many of his former employees working for the effort or taking other jobs in the Trump administration. And this data collection effort could give Thiel, Musk, and Trump unprecedented power over Americans, with the president being better able to punish his critics and target immigrants.

.....

Hey, small government freedom people, how do you feel about the deep state tech oligarchs doing this, with Trump's permission?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

filthybliss
Law Trump palms control of Independent Agencies and passes order declaring only president and AG can interpret US law for executive branch
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
3K
evergreenrider
evergreenrider
filthybliss
Elections Trump Tells Inner Circle That Musk Will Leave Soon
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
3K
MrShady
MrShady
LeonardoBjj
Law US judge keeps his block on Trump federal buyout plan in place for now
Replies
9
Views
392
jk7707
jk7707
Croo67
International Do Americans want President Trump to hammer Britain?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
SandisLL
S
LeonardoBjj
Economy US judges order Trump administration to reinstate thousands of fired workers
2
Replies
24
Views
659
Hit-N-Run
Hit-N-Run

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,708
Messages
57,354,957
Members
175,671
Latest member
Alan Aguirre Ferraz

Share this page

Back
Top