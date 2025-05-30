HOLA
Trump Taps Palantir to Create Master Database on Every American
Trump’s dystopian plan is already underway.
The Trump administration is collecting data on all Americans, and they are enlisting the data analysis company Palantir to do it.
The New York Times reports that President Trump has enlisted the firm, founded by far-right billionaire Peter Thiel, to carry out his March executive order instructing government agencies to share data with each other. The order has increased fears that the government is putting together a database to wield surveillance powers over the American public...
The administration’s efforts to compile data began under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative, which sought Americans’ personal data from multiple agencies including the IRS, the SSA, Selective Service, Medicare, and many others. In some cases, court orders hindered these efforts, but not in all of them.
Thiel has multiple ties to DOGE, both through Musk and through many of his former employees working for the effort or taking other jobs in the Trump administration. And this data collection effort could give Thiel, Musk, and Trump unprecedented power over Americans, with the president being better able to punish his critics and target immigrants.
.....
Hey, small government freedom people, how do you feel about the deep state tech oligarchs doing this, with Trump's permission?