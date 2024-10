However, a CNN investigation uncovered a different reality: the watches may potentially be produced at a nondescript shopping center in a small city in remote northern Wyoming, not far from the Montana border.The source of these so-called luxury timepieces, labeled as part of an “exclusive club,” is linked to TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC, a company that shares a parking lot with a Wendy’s and an H&R Block. Its office appears to be little more than a mail drop, housing a daycare with no visible signs of any watch manufacturing. The company operates under a veil of anonymity, with no clear information available about its owners or operations, echoing a pattern of obfuscation seen in Trump’s other business ventures.lol what a scam. grift to the grave baby!apparently you can't even get the $100,000 model wet.