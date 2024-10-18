44nutman
44nutman
Trump’s New ‘Swiss-Made’ Watches Are Made at a Small Shopping Center in Wyoming: Report
In a recent promotional video, Donald Trump, donned in his iconic blue suit and red tie, presents himself as a savvy businessman, unveiling a new line of limited-edition watches purportedly "designed for the President." The marketing boasts of "Swiss-made power and precision," with prices...
dailyboulder.com
I remember the days when there was a certain gravitas in being President , now that a hall of fame grifter became one, he managed to make it seem so slimy with his constant grifting of his dumb base.