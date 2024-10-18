Crime Trump Swiss watch maker is located in Wyoming

dailyboulder.com

Trump’s New ‘Swiss-Made’ Watches Are Made at a Small Shopping Center in Wyoming: Report

In a recent promotional video, Donald Trump, donned in his iconic blue suit and red tie, presents himself as a savvy businessman, unveiling a new line of limited-edition watches purportedly "designed for the President." The marketing boasts of "Swiss-made power and precision," with prices...
dailyboulder.com dailyboulder.com
The Swiss came up to me with tears in their eyes and said, Sir, we want to make the greatest President ever, better than Lincoln they said, a beautiful watch that he can buy off us for Fiddy dollars and sell for 100k.
I remember the days when there was a certain gravitas in being President , now that a hall of fame grifter became one, he managed to make it seem so slimy with his constant grifting of his dumb base.
 
The state people get themselves into over the most trivial of matters surrounding Donald Trump will be studied in years to come.
 
However, a CNN investigation uncovered a different reality: the watches may potentially be produced at a nondescript shopping center in a small city in remote northern Wyoming, not far from the Montana border.

The source of these so-called luxury timepieces, labeled as part of an “exclusive club,” is linked to TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC, a company that shares a parking lot with a Wendy’s and an H&R Block. Its office appears to be little more than a mail drop, housing a daycare with no visible signs of any watch manufacturing. The company operates under a veil of anonymity, with no clear information available about its owners or operations, echoing a pattern of obfuscation seen in Trump’s other business ventures.



lol what a scam. grift to the grave baby!

apparently you can't even get the $100,000 model wet.
 
Mountain people make good watches?
 
At least he's progressed from getting things made in China.
 
Luxury watch enthusiasts always get their watches from *checks notes* Wyoming
 
You could have posted that in the Trump thread. The forum will be flooded if each Trump scam gets a thread.

I'm surprised it's not China.
 
Croo67 said:
The state people get themselves into over the most trivial of matters surrounding Donald Trump will be studied in years to come.
I think history will be more interested in studying Trump's supporters, and the flagrant passes they're affording him for all his transgressions
 
Croo67 said:
The state people get themselves into over the most trivial of matters surrounding Donald Trump will be studied in years to come.
like getting themselves hauled off to jail after he lost the election?
 
It is a dropship location? It might be coming from Switzerland but it can be any bozo watch maker. A lot of those made in "Italy" goods online are made by Chinese sweatshops operating in Italy.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
everybody knows that the best place to buy your luxury watches is that daycare building between wendy's and h&r block.
I doubt Sheriden has more than 20k people. I wouldn't be suprised if there a Dollar Genereal across the street.

It's kind of a tourist trap, but it the area around it is pretty.
 
Damn that's it, I got to vote for Harris now
 
