Crime Trump Sundowning Mega Thread

dailyboulder.com

'What Is He Even Saying?': Trump’s Bizarre And Confused Moment at Presser Raises Alarm Bells

At a Wednesday press conference, President Donald Trump left reporters and critics stunned after a strange, confused exchange over a basic question about foreign student visas. His scattered answers and apparent lack of understanding sparked a wave of concern about his mental fitness.
Since confused Trump and napping in public has happened in the last month more and more “It’s Time” for a Mega Thread.
Remember Trump is so old it would have been possible for him and Ole Man Biden to attend the same High School. Biden mental slipping started around the same age Trump is now.
I thought the West Point Graduation Speech was a hot stroke filled mess and Trump was like nope, hold my Qatari Plane.
No wonder why the White House won’t release Trump speech transcripts.
Do you think Sean Hannity takes a cue from Jake Tapper and writes a book about Trumps Sundowning?
I loved how shook Trump got after being called TACO by a reporter. At first he misheard the question because he is old and frail and then when found out it means Trump Always Chickens Out, you could literally see the sadness on his face. Probably reminded him when Fred Trump used to call him dumb publicly.
 
markg171 said:
You guys told me Joe Biden was sharp as a tack.

Shut the fuck up.
Trump is 2 years younger than Biden and Trumps Dad had Alzheimer’s. Just pointing out Trump is losing MPH off his fastball just like Biden did at the same age. I made a thread so you can keep track of it.
Trump is becoming Biden 2.0.
Read the transcript to Trump’s West Point Graduation Speech . If Biden made that same stroke filled speech, there would be 10 threads on Sherdog about it.
I find it funny the same dudes who pointed out Biden’s Sundowning get triggered when Trumps obvious Sundowning is pointed out.
Keep checking this thread, there will be plenty examples of TACO’s Sundowning.
 
44nutman said:
Your hypocrisy is fucking gross man. We get it. You hate Trump. But you assholes wanted a guy that was clearly Dementia ridden, and hiding a cancer diagnosis. Your side LIED and LIED as a way to get the dumb puppet Kamala in office because they knew she couldn't win fairly. It should be criminal the scam you tried to pull. Just STFU already, it's sad.
 
As long he's lucid enough to still know the definition of a woman, that's all I care about.
 
I Am Legion said:
Your hypocrisy is fucking gross man. We get it. You hate Trump. But you assholes wanted a guy that was clearly Dementia ridden, and hiding a cancer diagnosis. Your side LIED and LIED as a way to get the dumb puppet Kamala in office because they knew she couldn't win fairly. It should be criminal the scam you tried to pull. Just STFU already, it's sad.
Any comments on Trumps Sundowning.
I am going to Mike McDermott your Teddy KGB right now and tell you your tell. It’s not the way you eat Oreo’s it’s how hard you what about Biden is when I know you are triggered. You are not the only MAGA Dogger that does it. Enjoy White Knighting Biden 2.0 the remaining 4 years. TACO ain’t even 6 months in and slipping dramatically.
 
HOLA said:
Donny TACO is your typical crybully. He's got names for everyone , but as soon as he gets one: "NOOOOO!!!"

Streisand Effect is really going to make this one stick, too.
TACO is going to stick like a greasy shit to a toilet. It's perfect, and it's going to drive him nuts.
 
