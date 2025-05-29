'What Is He Even Saying?': Trump’s Bizarre And Confused Moment at Presser Raises Alarm Bells At a Wednesday press conference, President Donald Trump left reporters and critics stunned after a strange, confused exchange over a basic question about foreign student visas. His scattered answers and apparent lack of understanding sparked a wave of concern about his mental fitness.

Since confused Trump and napping in public has happened in the last month more and more “It’s Time” for a Mega Thread.Remember Trump is so old it would have been possible for him and Ole Man Biden to attend the same High School. Biden mental slipping started around the same age Trump is now.I thought the West Point Graduation Speech was a hot stroke filled mess and Trump was like nope, hold my Qatari Plane.No wonder why the White House won’t release Trump speech transcripts.Do you think Sean Hannity takes a cue from Jake Tapper and writes a book about Trumps Sundowning?I loved how shook Trump got after being called TACO by a reporter. At first he misheard the question because he is old and frail and then when found out it means Trump Always Chickens Out, you could literally see the sadness on his face. Probably reminded him when Fred Trump used to call him dumb publicly.