Crime Trump spiritual adviser indicted for sex crimes on children

dailyboulder.com

Texas Megachurch Pastor and Trump Spiritual Adviser Indicted For Child Sex Crimes

Robert Morris, the pastor of Gateway Church in the Dallas area, has been indicted in Oklahoma for child sex crimes. Morris, who resigned from his position as pastor last year following allegations of sexual abuse, is also known for his role as a former spiritual adviser to President Donald...
This fucking guys political MO was protecting the children and active in school board votes , I guess he was protecting the children so nobody else would be able to abuse them before he did.
Another thing is Trump is connected to a lot of dudes who sexually abuse underaged girls.
If Karma is a thing Robert Morris will know what it is like to be sexually abused while he is in prison.
 
Wow...I have no words.
Darkballs said:
I remember when the right tried to hold Obama accountable for what his pastor had said. I'm sure they'll rush in here to apply the same standard to Trump.

Any minute now....
Yep I remember when that happened with Jeremiah Wright or something like that.
Back then the Opie & Anthony radio show was all the rage.
I clearly remember racist crater face Anthony Cumia going at it with Bill Burr about how Obama's association with that Rev. should disqualify him as a candidate no questions asked.
But I bet he won't apply that same standard to Trump for something infinity times worse.
 
You literally can't make this shit up anymore, rapist :eek::eek::eek::eek: President is friends with other :eek::eek::eek::eek:s, yeah I'm sure he really cares about helping the children. Y'all that still support Trump are stupid as fuck. You guys take, "if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck", and turn itnto, "if it looks like a :eek::eek::eek::eek: and acts like a :eek::eek::eek::eek:, IT'S THE FUCKING LIBTARDS FAULT." Jesus christ it's fucking dumb.
 
dailyboulder.com

Who was rapeys previous spiritual advisor??


giphy.gif
 
He was an advisor in 2016

He’s not affiliated with Trump now and hasn’t been for years.

So..nothingburgers are still on the value meal for democrats.

Meanwhile..eggs are down, gas is down, inflation is down, immigration is down,Mortgages are down, military recruitment up now that wokeness is gone from military. Ukraine ceasefire in the mail.
 
Darkballs said:
I remember when the right tried to hold Obama accountable for what his pastor had said. I'm sure they'll rush in here to apply the same standard to Trump.

Any minute now....
Well, theres a difference, Obamas pastor did it in the open and preached about it to his congregation. This was, Im assuming, a secret that he didnt talk about during his sermons. I dont think the two situations are comparable at all.
 
Kingz said:
military recruitment up now that wokeness is gone from military.
I'd hold off on this one. It was on an upward trend last year under Sleepy Joe but things are not looking great for the upcoming year. Retention is a massive concern and some of these DoD job cuts hit critical recruiting programs. From an inside perspective, it's not looking great at the moment.

And on a seperate note, the military was never woke. Thats some fox news bullshit
 
Big Nasty Edison said:
More kids and women have been molested by pastors, priests and ministers than any drag queens.
Those 2 things aren't comparable. It's an institutional issue so public school teachers would be a proper fit. In which case, teachers do more kid diddling.
 
Kingz said:
He was an advisor in 2016

He’s not affiliated with Trump now and hasn’t been for years.

So..nothingburgers are still on the value meal for democrats.

Meanwhile..eggs are down, gas is down, inflation is down, immigration is down,Mortgages are down, military recruitment up now that wokeness is gone from military. Ukraine ceasefire in the mail.
You obviously didn’t read the article properly ( Trumper ) .

( He served on President Trump’s evangelical advisory board during Trump’s 2016 campaign and played an active role in conservative causes.)

He also told Trump the devil is in the educational system which is why Trump has always been looking to weaken that as well , the irony here is they both are the ones usually closer to anything bad then everyone else .

He could have been Trumps advisor at any time the fact he’s actually connected at any point is just another win , the winning just keeps going . 👿
 
Darkballs said:
I remember when the right tried to hold Obama accountable for what his pastor had said. I'm sure they'll rush in here to apply the same standard to Trump.

Any minute now....
So you're telling me you expect people to hold Trump accountable because this guy molested some kids?
 
