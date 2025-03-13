44nutman
Texas Megachurch Pastor and Trump Spiritual Adviser Indicted For Child Sex Crimes
Robert Morris, the pastor of Gateway Church in the Dallas area, has been indicted in Oklahoma for child sex crimes. Morris, who resigned from his position as pastor last year following allegations of sexual abuse, is also known for his role as a former spiritual adviser to President Donald...
dailyboulder.com
This fucking guys political MO was protecting the children and active in school board votes , I guess he was protecting the children so nobody else would be able to abuse them before he did.
Another thing is Trump is connected to a lot of dudes who sexually abuse underaged girls.
If Karma is a thing Robert Morris will know what it is like to be sexually abused while he is in prison.