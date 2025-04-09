Elections Trump signs EO to start looking into the 2020 election

Who is weaponizing the government now? uneducated MAGAturds will just claim he's doing it "because dems did it first"
this is where we are at now.

We must.. "act" before we lose our country.

Let’s make history.
 
payton said:
Who is weaponizing the government now? uneducated MAGAturds will just claim he's doing it "because dems did it first"
this is where we are at now.

We must.. "act" before we lose our country.

Let's make history.
An investigation isn't the same as directly leveling charges and trying to convict and drag out court dates to weaken a candidates chances.
 
badascan said:
In before they (you know who they are) have a complete mental breakdown...

Good, enough anomalies involved to have suspicion. Let's figure it all out for the good of the country.
In addition to the voter ID and proof of citizen measures. Trump and/or the GOP congress need to immediately push through some action regarding counting for weeks and sometimes months after the election. For federal elections anyways.

There were multiple CA races in 2024 that were won by republicans, only to have ballot dumps even weeks after that swing elections. That is crazy, either gross incompetence, which allows fraud, and/or outright corruption and fraud (more likely).

After the 2020 election, pleased like Philly we’re still counting votes in January 2021 lol
 
cottagecheesefan said:
In addition to the voter ID and proof of citizen measures. Trump and/or the GOP congress need to immediately push through some action regarding counting for weeks and sometimes months after the election. For federal elections anyways.

There were multiple CA races in 2024 that were won by republicans, only to have ballot dumps even weeks after that swing elections. That is crazy, either gross incompetence, which allows fraud, and/or outright corruption and fraud (more likely).

After the 2020 election, pleased like Philly we’re still counting votes in January 2021 lol
Even if this was all 100% proven, the dems would just say "it needed to be done to stop trump!" And would defend it
 
Huh, I could have sworn that he lost every single case in court regarding evidence of fraud, including among republican judges that he appointed. I wonder what they are able to dig up now that they weren't able to initially?
 
revoltub said:
Even if this was all 100% proven, the dems would just say "it needed to be done to stop trump!" And would defend it
Of course they would, but that is all apart of the great unmasking as Trump is the anvil
To hammer these issues out upon.

Bust saw this too, EO ordering going after administration leakers. Calls it possibly treasons. Quote an image to see him not giving A F anymore, with his majestic hair glistening

 
Brampton_Boy said:
Huh, I could have sworn that he lost every single case in court regarding evidence of fraud, including among republican judges that he appointed. I wonder what they are able to dig up now that they weren't able to initially?
Prepared to be BIGLY surprised. Or perhaps for you, in complete and utter meltdown. But as you can see with the judges trying to issues injunctions that are now failing, there are a lot of radicals in the judiciary. I loook forward to some of them also being investigated
 
revoltub said:
An investigation isn't the same as directly leveling charges and trying to convict and drag out court dates to weaken a candidates chances.
Sure. Lets hope they go after the person that appointed Krebs…I heard he was indicted for trying to steal an election he lost.
 
payton said:
Who is weaponizing the government now? uneducated MAGAturds will just claim he's doing it "because dems did it first"
this is where we are at now.
Ain't nobody trying to hear any of you goofballs complain about lawfare.

payton said:
We must.. "act" before we lose our country.

Let’s make history.
Grow a set and say what you really mean.

revoltub said:
Even if this was all 100% proven, the dems would just say "it needed to be done to stop trump!" And would defend it
Absolutely. I wish more on the left could just be honest about it, but that ain't going to happen.

I honestly don't know the point of this though. I don't think the 2020 election was stolen, but I also wouldn't be surprised if evidence showed up it was. I just think Trump should keep his eyes toward the future. I'll keep an open mind on it, but it won't last unless some serious shit is uncovered.
 
Thing is, there isn't much to investigate. Dems broke the rules and the Republicans agreed to it. Yes, Democrat states did in fact go against their own constitutions to essentially allow napkins with names on them to be counted. You kind of have to raise these concerns at that time, though.

Was it "rigged"? Maybe, but Republicans agreed to the rigged system that was enacted during COVID.
 
ahh yes. that stolen election thingy that the rubes have always screamed about and cried fraud everywhere outside of a courtroom. it's been 1618 kraken-less days now and all that. maybe one day they will find some evidence and bring it to court. but just not today!
 
payton said:
Sure. Lets hope they go after the person that appointed Krebs…I heard he was indicted for trying to steal an election he lost.
bottom line is if nobody messed with the election than nobody should have a problem with this.
 
Confucamus said:
I honestly don't know the point of this though. I don't think the 2020 election was stolen, but I also wouldn't be surprised if evidence showed up it was.
the crackhead pillow salesman has gotta finish going over all of that evidence that was too damning to bring to court and the rest of the world is not allowed to lay eyes on. but surely any day now.
 
revoltub said:
bottom line is if nobody messed with the election than nobody should have a problem with this.
i mean people did try to mess with the election didn't they? isn't that why donald trump and friends got indicted in the georgia shit, many of them were pleading guilty and agreeing to snitch on each other, and the trials would be well underway if cheeto benito didn't win the election. and whatever happened to that crackhead pillow salesmans buddy tina peters who got caught trying to tamper with voting machines in colorado and got sentenced to 9 years in prison?

and speaking of tina peters, cheesebro, sydney powell and the gang, do you you have any comment on your fellow republican colleagues brian k. pritchard, robert rivernider, charles barnes, scott hall, james saunders, kim phuong taylor, jay ketcik, joan halstead, john rider, kirk hartle, bruce bartman, barry morphew, the 3 or 4 people from the villages in florida, ralph thurman, and whomever other real world people that i may have forgotten who either pled guilty to or were found to have committed real world 2020 election-related crimes? or are we just talking about election fraud fairies and stolen election fantasies that cheeto benito and his finest team of grifters and shysters were talking about? everywhere outside of a courtroom of course!

a comment from you on any single one of those real world people who got caught committing real world crimes would be nice. but probably not hey? not like that right? it was the democrats who were out there trying to steal elections teehee! i'm sure that after screaming fraud everywhere outside of a courtroom for 1618 kraken-less days, surely that crackhead pillow salesman is going to be taking some of that evidence that the rest of the world is not allowed to lay eyes on, and he will be taking it to court any day now. just not today.

the election fraud fairy is still very much real to me dammit!
 
