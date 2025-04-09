revoltub said: bottom line is if nobody messed with the election than nobody should have a problem with this. Click to expand...

i mean people did try to mess with the election didn't they? isn't that why donald trump and friends got indicted in the georgia shit, many of them were pleading guilty and agreeing to snitch on each other, and the trials would be well underway if cheeto benito didn't win the election. and whatever happened to that crackhead pillow salesmans buddy tina peters who got caught trying to tamper with voting machines in colorado and got sentenced to 9 years in prison?and speaking of tina peters, cheesebro, sydney powell and the gang, do you you have any comment on your fellow republican colleagues brian k. pritchard, robert rivernider, charles barnes, scott hall, james saunders, kim phuong taylor, jay ketcik, joan halstead, john rider, kirk hartle, bruce bartman, barry morphew, the 3 or 4 people from the villages in florida, ralph thurman, and whomever other real world people that i may have forgotten who either pled guilty to or were found to have committed real world 2020 election-related crimes? or are we just talking about election fraud fairies and stolen election fantasies that cheeto benito and his finest team of grifters and shysters were talking about? everywhere outside of a courtroom of course!a comment from you on any single one of those real world people who got caught committing real world crimes would be nice. but probably not hey? not like that right? it was the democrats who were out there trying to steal elections teehee! i'm sure that after screaming fraud everywhere outside of a courtroom for 1618 kraken-less days, surely that crackhead pillow salesman is going to be taking some of that evidence that the rest of the world is not allowed to lay eyes on, and he will be taking it to court any day now. just not today.the election fraud fairy is still very much real to me dammit!