F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,851
- Reaction score
- 2,307
This is gonna be interesting. Normally, when I get something done medically, I have zero clue as to how much I'll be end up paying. I usually get multiple bills months after I have something done.
Trump signs bombshell order set to turn US healthcare on its head
The move comes less than a week after he signed another order meant to expand access to and reduce costs of in vitro fertilization.
www.dailymail.co.uk
The ruling directs regulators to force healthcare providers and insurers to publicly disclose their prices, the idea being to make it easier for consumers to shop around for better deals.
The move marks a more aggressive approach to boost compliance with regulations Trump introduced in 2019, which providers have only half-heartedly been following.
Trump has long advocated for insurers to tell consumers up front the actual prices for common tests and procedures, believing it will drive down costs.
Healthcare prices have traditionally been veiled in secrecy, determined through private negotiations among doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers.