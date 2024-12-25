Assange is finally free, but Trump is the reason he spent the last 8 years in prison.



Trump isn't going to do this. He's going to listen to his masters and pass typical Republican policies. More tax cuts and deregulation. But if he actually had the balls to do this he would win massive approval with the independent voting base, and might change the Republican party for the better.



Somehow I have a feeling none of this is going to happen and voters will rebel again in 4 years.