He would have been hosed if he hadn't won the election. Now most of these criminal cases are dead in the water and the state ones arent going to assign prison time to a sitting president. He basically gets off scott free and the reason this is possible is because Merrick Garland delayed bringing charges until 2023. Had those cases gone forward 4 years ago Trump would have been convicted and sentenced well before the election. But now, it's all basically nothing.