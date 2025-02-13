Scerpi
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 21,418
- Reaction score
- 42,849
Good thing Biden was so worried about Britney Griner...
Biden's Shit Administration abandoned Marc Fogle
Lets be honest, Biden had no idea who Fogle was. He was on vacation half of the time anyway.
It was the losers surrounding Biden who were running the country who decided Fogle wasn't worth considering.
Lets see how many of your TDS sufferers can manage an ounce of rational thought and give Trump credit for getting this guy home after three years.
Biden's Shit Administration abandoned Marc Fogle
Lets be honest, Biden had no idea who Fogle was. He was on vacation half of the time anyway.
It was the losers surrounding Biden who were running the country who decided Fogle wasn't worth considering.
Lets see how many of your TDS sufferers can manage an ounce of rational thought and give Trump credit for getting this guy home after three years.