International Trump secures release of American in Russian Prison that Biden Abandoned for 3 years

Good thing Biden was so worried about Britney Griner...






Biden's Shit Administration abandoned Marc Fogle


Lets be honest, Biden had no idea who Fogle was. He was on vacation half of the time anyway.

It was the losers surrounding Biden who were running the country who decided Fogle wasn't worth considering.

Lets see how many of your TDS sufferers can manage an ounce of rational thought and give Trump credit for getting this guy home after three years.
 
Rationalqueefer
Getting Americans out of Russians jails is htiler times ten

Anyway this is great
 
hopefully this prisoner exchange won't end up going south, like that time when donald trump released all of those captured taliban prisoners and then they went back and took over afghanistan.

how many terrorists did the dotard have to release this time in exchange for some american teacher that got locked up and held hostage for political purposes?
 
idrankyourbeer said:
hopefully this prisoner exchange won't end up going south, like that time when donald trump released all of those captured taliban prisoners and then they went back and took over afghanistan.

how many terrorists did the dotard have to release this time in exchange for some american teacher that got locked up and held hostage for political purposes?
Click to expand...
Stay deranged you bitter cunt, go drink yourself to sleep but when you wake up all hung over tomorrow, Donald J is still gonna be president... wash rinse and repeat for the next 4 years.
 
