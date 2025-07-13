HockeyBjj
I think this deserves its own thread. As MAGA and cabinet appointees have been shouting about democrats covering up the Epstein list and that Trump would release it if he won his 2nd term and expose all the sexual monsters being protected because they’re influential people, but now he’s saying the Epstein list is a fake hoax setup by Obama and Hillary (even tho Bill is pretty much culprit zero in regards to Epstein) and it’s such a bizzare turn in the CT sphere.