Law Trump says the Epstein list is a conspiracy created by Obama and Clinton

HockeyBjj

HockeyBjj

Putting on the foil
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 26, 2012
Messages
32,453
Reaction score
45,314
I think this deserves its own thread. As MAGA and cabinet appointees have been shouting about democrats covering up the Epstein list and that Trump would release it if he won his 2nd term and expose all the sexual monsters being protected because they’re influential people, but now he’s saying the Epstein list is a fake hoax setup by Obama and Hillary (even tho Bill is pretty much culprit zero in regards to Epstein) and it’s such a bizzare turn in the CT sphere.

 
1. We're going to release the Epstein List!
2. There is no Epstein List!
3. Why is everybody talking about Jeffrey Epstein (the financier?)
4. My bad, there IS an Epstein List and, but its a HOAX from Hillary, Obama, Biden, Brennan, and John Quincy Adams!
 
To be fair, with Trump working so hard to brace humanity from the extinction level threat that is Rosie O'Donnell, its no wonder he forgot about the Epstein List, which he is 100% on.
 
Last edited:
HockeyBjj said:
I think this deserves its own thread. As MAGA and cabinet appointees have been shouting about democrats covering up the Epstein list and that Trump would release it if he won his 2nd term and expose all the sexual monsters being protected because they’re influential people, but now he’s saying the Epstein list is a fake hoax setup by Obama and Hillary (even tho Bill is pretty much culprit zero in regards to Epstein) and it’s such a bizzare turn in the CT sphere.

Click to expand...

I'm reading that he's getting ratio'd into Bolivian on trooth central
 
Yeah this is not a good look for him at all. Frankly it's insulting to the people who voted him in, telling them to ignore everything they've seen and heard and believe him instead. I guess some of the die hard MAGA tards might buy into this but even among them this might be a crack in his aura to them.
 
This is absolutely hilarious. If you asked ChatGPT to write a post trying to convince people you aren't on Epstein's list, but instead accidentally convincing everyone you are, it could not do a better job than that.
 
RemyR said:
Yeah this is not a good look for him at all. Frankly it's insulting to the people who voted him in, telling them to ignore everything they've seen and heard and believe him instead. I guess some of the die hard MAGA tards might buy into this but even among them this might be a crack in his aura to them.
Click to expand...
Yeah this is only the 2nd time I’ve seen his base bite back at him, the first time was first term when he banned bump stocks and said “take the time first, worry about due process 2nd” in regards to red flag laws
 
Israel can never be implicated in anything. We all know that Epstein was a mossad agent to blackmail powerful people into doing things that benefit Israel.
 
Where was the DEI when this "epstein list" was created


giphy.gif
 
Wow, he fit a hell of a lot of topics into one paragraph haha. Dude is triggered as fuck.

We all know Pam Bondi said the files were on her desk just this February. Trump is panic wrestling worse than Conor.
 
Last edited:
Sweater of AV said:
Dump's damn near lost his whole mind. Lol.

Dude's probably going to bomb something quick to make the clapping seals forget about this.
Click to expand...
He'll have his MAGA redneck diehards who know no better, but him promising to release them and then poof! What them's got even Fox Lose all of a dither.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,756
Messages
57,555,262
Members
175,752
Latest member
yourcasualcombatfan

Share this page

Back
Top