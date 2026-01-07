Striderxdj
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2011
- Messages
- 7,491
- Reaction score
- 5,518
Things must be pretty bad if Trump is considering this. The usual maga clowns talk about how the "left" would be against things simply because Trump is for them, here is a perfect example of that being wrong. I support this IF he manages to actually do it without there being a million loopholes.
Thoughts?
President Donald Trump said the U.S. should bar large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, arguing that corporate ownership has helped push housing further out of reach for everyday Americans. Trump did not provide details on how such a ban would be implemented.
Trump said he plans to outline additional housing and affordability proposals during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in two weeks. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio said Wednesday he will introduce a bill to make it harder for larger investors to buy single family homes.
Thoughts?