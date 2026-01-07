Law Trump says something everyone can agree with - ban investment firms from buying single-family homes.

Things must be pretty bad if Trump is considering this. The usual maga clowns talk about how the "left" would be against things simply because Trump is for them, here is a perfect example of that being wrong. I support this IF he manages to actually do it without there being a million loopholes.


President Donald Trump said the U.S. should bar large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, arguing that corporate ownership has helped push housing further out of reach for everyday Americans. Trump did not provide details on how such a ban would be implemented.
Trump said he plans to outline additional housing and affordability proposals during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in two weeks. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio said Wednesday he will introduce a bill to make it harder for larger investors to buy single family homes.
Thoughts?
 
Trump says alot of stuff and most of it is bullshit. Seems like something like this would have to be done by congress which we all know is useless.
 
Misfit23 said:
Trump says alot of stuff and most of it is bullshit. Seems like something like this would have to be done by congress which we all know is useless.
I agree but as mentioned (if) he manages to do something about this, its a good thing.
 
I'm not american, but that's a move I could actually respect. I'll believe it when I see it though.
 
It'd be great if he put something in place to stop them from doing this.
 
Striderxdj said:
Things must be pretty bad if Trump is considering this. The usual maga clowns talk about how the "left" would be against things simply because Trump is for them, here is a perfect example of that being wrong.
We'll see what the reaction is if/when it happens. You haven't had the entire left wing media sphere of spinsters tell you that it's actually a bad thing, yet. You know, like how before trump got into office, Maduro was a brutal dictator who should be removed, but is now a duly elected leader of a democratic nation who was illegally kidnapped.
 
Can one of the Trumpanese translators let us know if this is serious or just another "joke" to "rile up the media?"
 
Mr Holmes said:
IIRC @Islam Imamate was in favor of Blackrock buying up homes.
No, I just don't use Blackrock as a scapegoat to avoid addressing the actual issue with housing which is lack of supply due to NIMBYism. I would rather just let people build houses but apparently that's too radical a solution for many people.
 
Islam Imamate said:
No, I just don't use Blackrock as a scapegoat to avoid addressing the actual issue with housing which is lack of supply due to NIMBYism. I would rather just let people build houses but apparently that's too radical a solution for many people.
Weren't you praising them for lowering rent? Maybe I'm not remembering correctly.
 
Mr Holmes said:
Weren't you praising them for lowering rent? Maybe I'm not remembering correctly.
Some studies suggest that institutional investors offer lower rents and reduce racial segregation and I posted one in the WR Lounge.

But the main reason housing is an attractive, safe investment for such institutions is because of low supply due to NIMBYism.

I would rather bring down costs by letting people build housing but if I have to choose between institutional investors offering lower rents vs NIMBYs who actively aggravate the problem by choking supply I know which side I'm on.
 
Rygu said:
I mean I want to know why investment firms are buying homes at all, this should have been made illegal years ago along with foreign buyers not intending to reside in the homes they buy.
The investment firms aren't buying the houses directly, they're buying companies that build, renovate, rent and manage housing rentals, so the investment firms are more the parent company of the ones actu

I'm all for banning corporate ownership of homes, but I think people will be disappointed by the impact it has on prices. Large institutional investors only own like 0.1% of single family homes, and the other "institutional investors" are mom and pop local management companies that own 1-5 properties, and even that only brings it up to like 2-3% of single family homes. Developers and investors generally get more bang for their buck with apartment complexes.
 
Would be a step in the right direction, but its already too late. What we really need is for them to give up all the single family homes that they already bought up. So we need restrictions on owning single family homes that are not a being used as primary residence.

Either way it seems unlikely that anything will come of this, much like his $2000 tariff dividend check, ending the war in Ukraine, fixing Obamacare, or paying off the national debt. He seems more preoccupied with other things, like taking over Greenland.
 
