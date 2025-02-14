  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Trump says Russia should be readmitted to G7

https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-says-russia-should-be-readmitted-g7-2025-02-13/

Trump continues his pattern of being suspiciously friendly towards Russia, along with his 1-on-1 phone calls with Putin. Not beating the accusations of being a Russian asset, which Hillary Clinton accused him of being all the way back in 2016. The main question is, why's he doing this? Is it blackmail with evidence of crimes he did (possibly with Epstein)? Bribes? Threats?
 
He's picking up tips on how to invade a country, he's preparing to invade canada
 
Good move, we should make peace with Russia and China. Bring them closer to us, whilst we start to cut off Europe

W Trump
 
Trump and his administration know that China is the biggest threat to the US in the medium to long term, so what he's trying to do now is break up the relationships that China has with Russia and India. This is part of it, India's PM is also in the US right now and Trump just had talks with him on tariffs, trade, and some other stuff. If the US can have some kind of reasonable relations with India & Russia, it can start chipping away at the partnerships they have with China. This is what we call realpolitik, aka, The Great Game.
 
"There is nobody been tougher on Russia”
“Probably nobody's been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump.”
"Russia will tell you there has been nobody tougher than Donald Trump."


- Donald Trump

90
 
Impossible, @Madmick told us trump was so tough on Russia, maybe the toughest to ever do it!

Lol @ChosenOne
 
Path 1. Befriend Russia and bring them into your fold.
Path 2. Alienate Russia and drive them into China's arms.

Think 40 years ahead instead of 4 years ahead.
 
