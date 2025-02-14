https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-says-russia-should-be-readmitted-g7-2025-02-13/
Trump continues his pattern of being suspiciously friendly towards Russia, along with his 1-on-1 phone calls with Putin. Not beating the accusations of being a Russian asset, which Hillary Clinton accused him of being all the way back in 2016. The main question is, why's he doing this? Is it blackmail with evidence of crimes he did (possibly with Epstein)? Bribes? Threats?
Trump continues his pattern of being suspiciously friendly towards Russia, along with his 1-on-1 phone calls with Putin. Not beating the accusations of being a Russian asset, which Hillary Clinton accused him of being all the way back in 2016. The main question is, why's he doing this? Is it blackmail with evidence of crimes he did (possibly with Epstein)? Bribes? Threats?