Elections Trump says Republicans should nationalize elections

Trump says Republicans should ‘nationalize’ elections
“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” he said during an appearance on former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s podcast, which he relaunched Monday.


Nothing authoritarian to see here. Just the President talking about taking over upcoming elections based solely on his inability to accept the fact that he lost in 2020. Eventually some more Republicans will grow a spine and stand against this unamerican shit, right? Right?
 
Yeah... fuck that. Trump can eat a bag of dicks. But, those of you crying about the Constitution never actually read what it says about Elections. It's an Election Day, not an Election trimester.

It sure would be nice if Democrats would quit cheating and follow their own state laws. The new Democratic Governor of Virginia is trying to outlaw hand-count reviews.
 
"We are the party of small government"

All the Republican liars and rats. Fuck these people. Fuck these retards who elected this piece of shit.

100% saying this shit because Republicans got their fudge packed in the Texas special election.
 
SurferH2O said:
Yeah... fuck that. Trump can eat a bag of dicks. But, those of you crying about the Constitution never actually read what it says about Elections. It's an Election Day, not an Election trimester.

It sure would be nice if Democrats would quit cheating and follow their own state laws. The new Democratic Governor of Virginia is trying to outlaw hand-count reviews.
Of course you're here with a pathetic "whataboutism". The states are granted wide autonomy to run their elections. If you've got a specific reference in the Constitution that says otherwise, I'd love to see it.

If you've got proof of Democrats in general cheating in elections, I'd love to see it too.

Otherwise, you can fuck off, you pathetic cultist.
 
jk7707 said:
Of course you're here with a pathetic "whataboutism". The states are granted wide autonomy to run their elections. If you've got a specific reference in the Constitution that says otherwise, I'd love to see it.

If you've got proof of Democrats in general cheating in elections, I'd love to see it too.

Otherwise, you can fuck off, you pathetic cultist.
It seems like you are crying.

The states are granted an election day. Not an election trimester. Why did you ignore that part of my post?

The states are supposed to follow their own election laws, and it's clear many of the Blue states did not.

Yes. There is proof of cheating if you check out the Georgia Election thread; there are solid videos of ballots being double-counted and a whole lot more.
 
SurferH2O said:
Yeah... fuck that. Trump can eat a bag of dicks. But, those of you crying about the Constitution never actually read what it says about Elections. It's an Election Day, not an Election trimester.

It sure would be nice if Democrats would quit cheating and follow their own state laws. The new Democratic Governor of Virginia is trying to outlaw hand-count reviews.
You plainly haven't read the Constitution. Notice it says times, not time, or day, or any set number of days?

"The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators."
 
jk7707 said:
Trump says Republicans should ‘nationalize’ elections
“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” he said during an appearance on former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s podcast, which he relaunched Monday.


Nothing authoritarian to see here. Just the President talking about taking over upcoming elections based solely on his inability to accept the fact that he lost in 2020. Eventually some more Republicans will grow a spine and stand against this unamerican shit, right? Right?
People are acting like this is something new

His OWN VP said he cant support him because he doesn't believe in the constitution.

His own VP

And his followers still voted for him.

They do not give a FUCK about the democracy nor the constitution
 
ermac88 said:
People are acting like this is something new

His OWN VP said he cant support him because he doesn't believe in the constitution.

His own VP

And his followers still voted for him.

They do not give a FUCK about the democracy nor the constitution
"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution"

The fact that he said that in 2022 should absolutely have disqualified him holding the office. That statement alone is why I have zero respect for anyone's decision to vote for Trump in 2024. Anyone who did so either had their head so far up their own ass that you'd need an excavator to pry it loose, or that were completely ok with his flagrant contempt for the Constitution.
 
Daverisimo said:
"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution"

The fact that he said that in 2022 should absolutely have disqualified him holding the office. That statement alone is why I have zero respect for anyone's decision to vote for Trump in 2024. Anyone who did so either had their head so far up their own ass that you'd need an excavator to pry it loose, or that were completely ok with his flagrant contempt for the Constitution.
That's absolutely insane.

Further, he lied about the election being stolen, was prepared to forfeit the constitution for his own lie and power grab and never faced any repercussions
 
You pick and choose on what dumb things he says to believe it appears ... anyways guys don't let him cheat anymore. .


 
SurferH2O said:
It seems like you are crying.

The states are granted an election day. Not an election trimester. Why did you ignore that part of my post?

The states are supposed to follow their own election laws, and it's clear many of the Blue states did not.

Yes. There is proof of cheating if you check out the Georgia Election thread; there are solid videos of ballots being double-counted and a whole lot more.
You can repeat your bullshit all you want. It doesn't make it true. I asked you for a reference in the Constitution to back up your claim that "It's an Election Day, not an Election trimester" whatever the fuck that means, and you've provided nothing.

If the states didn't follow their own laws post proof.

No. There is no proof of cheating, regardless of your delusional attempt to bring the Georgia election thread back. You're a liar. Fuck off.
 
ShadowRun said:
You pick and choose on what dumb things he says to believe it appears ... anyways guys don't let him cheat anymore. .


What would your excuse be defending him when he shot someone in the middle of fifth avenue?
 
jk7707 said:
What would your excuse be defending him when he shot someone in the middle of fifth avenue?
Let him do it and we will see , that is the problem he says dumb things and you think the fear mongering still works because orange man bad, this somehow makes your beliefs and who you support better. It doesn't

I still will take dumbass Trump > Biden or Harris.

Then I have RDS > Marco > Cruz > Vance > ect over Trump.

Actions are always louder than words ..
 
