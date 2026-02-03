jk7707
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 28, 2008
- Messages
- 17,100
- Reaction score
- 24,961
Trump says Republicans should ‘nationalize’ elections
“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” he said during an appearance on former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s podcast, which he relaunched Monday.
Nothing authoritarian to see here. Just the President talking about taking over upcoming elections based solely on his inability to accept the fact that he lost in 2020. Eventually some more Republicans will grow a spine and stand against this unamerican shit, right? Right?
“The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” he said during an appearance on former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s podcast, which he relaunched Monday.
Nothing authoritarian to see here. Just the President talking about taking over upcoming elections based solely on his inability to accept the fact that he lost in 2020. Eventually some more Republicans will grow a spine and stand against this unamerican shit, right? Right?