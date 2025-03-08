  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Trump says Putin is 'doing what anyone else would do' with recent attacks on Ukraine

trump-potus.gif
 
It means the media has another nothingburger to bite into for the next week.
 
The tell is that Trump thinks it's ordinary and normal because he's a lot like Putin
... Trump being a "despicable" himself.

The main thing with Trump if you want to understand him is that he always has one true north no matter what he's doing and that's sowing chaos, hatred and division.

Trump is an agent of chaos hatred and division. And you cannot understand Trump in any circumstance ever in any area of his life unless you start from that guiding principle.

Once you do, you can analyze Trump's actions in the world easily. Until you do you will always be misunderstanding what is happening.
 
Last edited:
Dw guys just another “troll” by the leader lol

What a funny 4d chess joke haha he not serious at all guys right??
 
