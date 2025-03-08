The tell is that Trump thinks it's ordinary and normal because he's a lot like Putin
... Trump being a "despicable" himself.
The main thing with Trump if you want to understand him is that he always has one true north no matter what he's doing and that's sowing chaos, hatred and division.
Trump is an agent of chaos hatred and division. And you cannot understand Trump in any circumstance ever in any area of his life unless you start from that guiding principle.
Once you do, you can analyze Trump's actions in the world easily. Until you do you will always be misunderstanding what is happening.