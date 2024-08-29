MacKenzie Sigalos

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is pumping the Trump Organization’s new crypto platform, which has just been rebranded to “World Liberty Financial” from “The DeFiant Ones.”

Trump told his 90 million followers on X that he will lay out “a plan to ensure the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet” later on Thursday.

Trump’s son, Eric, promoted the launch of World Liberty Financial in a post on X on Wednesday evening.

They want to choke you. They want to choke you out of business. We’re not going to let that happen.”

For Trump, these private crypto enterprises offer an opportunity to both lure crypto voters and donors, and to make money.

The latest tally from the Trump camp put the total crypto-related raise at $25 million. CNBC has not been able to independently verify that figure.