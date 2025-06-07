Elections Trump says Musk will "pay the consequences" if he starts funding Democrats

President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk would face consequences if he chooses to fund Democratic candidates to challenge Republicans who vote for the president’s sweeping domestic policy bill.

The comments came in another phone interview with a network journalist — this time from NBC News. On Friday, Trump spoke to ABC’s Jonathan Karl, CNN’s Dana Bash and CBS’ Robert Costa.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker. “He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that.”
Trump said he believes his relationship with Musk is essentially over.

“I would assume so, yeah,” Trump said.

While Trump said he’s within his authority to cancel Musk’s federal contracts, he said, “I haven’t given it any thought.”

Just the leader of the free world threatening consequences for supporting the rival party, nothing to see here.
 
Aww, lefties already trying to get Elon’s bucks. lol. Embarrassing.

It wouldn’t help you. Global hedge funds, corporations, cultural, media, and academic institutions, the US government, big tech etc. have all pooled untold billions and unlimited power and influence to stop Trump. They tried to kill him twice.

They failed. Trump won.

What’s a few more billion?

Musk would only be wasting his money while shooting what is left of his political credibility if he were to back democrats. That would be his consequence..and of course, why would Trump want to give contracts to somebody who funds his opposition?

His whole thing is supposed to be about spending. Democrats are far more wanton and don’t even pretend to give a shit about the debt unless to use it to justify taxing people like Musk to hell.

He would just show he doesn’t have any guiding political principle if he were to spend a dime on democrats after the last 5 years.

He has absolutely no common ground with them and he’s actually to the right of Trump on just about everything so the idea that he would find democrats is the threat based solely out of spite. A reaction to it in regards to his contracts would be justified.

Funny how everybody thinks this was going to be some battle but Trump KO’d Musk in round 1 and the dude left in a stretcher
 
Kingz said:
Aww, lefties already trying to get Elon’s bucks. lol. Embarrassing.

It wouldn’t help you. Global hedge funds, corporations, cultural, media, and academic institutions, the US government, big tech etc. have all pooled untold billions and unlimited power and influence to stop Trump. They failed.

Musk would only be wasting his money while shooting what is left of his political credibility if he were to back democrats. That would be his consequence..and of course, why would Trump want to give contracts to somebody who funds his opposition?

His whole thing is supposed to be about spending. Democrats are far more wanton and don’t even pretend to give a shit about the debt unless to use it to justify taxing people like Musk to hell.

He would just show he doesn’t have any guiding political principle if he were to spend a dime on democrats after the last 5 years.

He has absolutely no common ground with them and he’s actually to the right of Trump on just about everything so the idea that he would find democrats is the threat based solely out of spite. A reaction to it in regards to his contracts would be justified.

Funny how everybody thinks this was going to be some battle but Trump KO’d Musk in round 1 and the dude left in a stretcher
bro is writing wattpad fan fics about his two favorite nazis lmao
 
Surely some Trump supporters should be able to see why a sitting president threatening to retaliate against a citizen for perfectly legal behavior is an egregious abuse of power right?
 
Kingz said:
Aww, lefties already trying to get Elon’s bucks. lol. Embarrassing.
Setting aside the dispute for a moment, don't you see how a president threatening a citizen with retaliation if he donates to his rivals is a egregious abuse of power?
 
This is surely illegal. He is threatening a person for funding the other side. Trump obviously means he is going to go after Tesla, SpaceX and probably also deport Musk because Musk very likely committed visa fraud to come to the US.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Surely some Trump supporters should be able to see why a sitting president threatening to retaliate against a citizen for perfectly lethal behavior is an egregious abuse of power right?
They don't care and they will defend him because they are tribal and want a fascist leader who is on their side.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Setting aside the dispute for a moment, don't you see how a president threatening a citizen with retaliation if he donates to his rivals is a egregious abuse of power?
If that private citizen is tied to the government financially in a significant way and is using his own threats. If it’s within the Presidents power to not supplement the wealth of somebody funding his opposition. There would be consequences. Not so much a threat as a fact and no Trump shouldn’t continue the contracts. It wouldn’t be abuse of power. It would simply be a use of power.

If you want to pretend he meant violent retaliation then that’s just typical left wing word twisting that we’ve been seeing for a decade. Disregarded

But we’re not there. Musk has already backed down.
 
we will all pay the consequences if Elon starts funding the democrats.
 
I saw a mention that Elon was looking to begin a new political party. He said he was to call it Americas Party. I was thinking, oh great. Elon probably would get a decent percentage of conservatives to vote for his new party, leading Democrats to win more often.
 
Kingz said:
If that private citizen is tied to the government financially in a significant way and is using his own threats.
Musk "threatened" to do something that is perfectly within his rights.
Kingz said:
If it’s within the Presidents power to not supplement the wealth of somebody funding his opposition. There would be consequences. Not so much a threat as a fact and no Trump shouldn’t continue the contracts. It wouldn’t be abuse of power. It would simply be a use of power.
It's absolutely an abuse of power to deny a citizen a contract because they uttered speech the president disagrees with on matters unrelated to the contracts.
 
Beechwood said:
I saw a mention that Elon was looking to begin a new political party. He said he was to call it Americas Party. I was thinking, oh great. Elon probably would get a decent percentage of conservatives to vote for his new party, leading Democrats to win more often.
Or nobody would give a shit since that “middle” he is always on about is insignificant.

His first potential recruit is…Andrew Yang lol

And your post misses the most glaring revelation from this first round KO.

That Musk tried to capture the right over the last year, made his big breakaway, and saw everybody stick with Trump.

He doesn’t have a significant conservative movement behind him and if he went this way he would find his candidates are the A) the same bums Never Trump Republicans or the Libertarian movement has been pumping out or most likely B) The Nick Fuentes types because Musk is more extreme right than Trump lol
 
Islam Imamate said:
Surely some Trump supporters should be able to see why a sitting president threatening to retaliate against a citizen for perfectly lethal behavior is an egregious abuse of power right?
lol - Sinister, "perfectly lethal behavior" is correct.
Anyone missing the devestating costs of the daily cleanup required to rid what Democrat's Buyden/Kamala Harris/Myorkas treasonous actions directly caused should agree Anyone providing funding to that Anti-American Intentional Destruction party should be excluded from consideration in Any and All Government Contracts.
 
Kingz said:
Global hedge funds, corporations, cultural, media, and academic institutions, the US government, big tech etc. have tried to kill him twice.
Holy shit, that’s wild! I would love to learn more, can you provide me any links to news articles or reports about this??
 
nonoob said:
Anyone missing the devestating costs of the daily cleanup required to rid what Democrat's Buyden/Kamala Harris/Myorkas treasonous actions directly caused should agree Anyone providing funding to that Anti-American Intentional Destruction party should be excluded from consideration in Any and All Government Contracts.​
So you think the president should retaliate against those who donate to the Dems? You don't see how that's an abuse of power?
 
