Libero cane v2
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 10, 2009
- Messages
- 1,815
- Reaction score
- 1,939
President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk would face consequences if he chooses to fund Democratic candidates to challenge Republicans who vote for the president’s sweeping domestic policy bill.
The comments came in another phone interview with a network journalist — this time from NBC News. On Friday, Trump spoke to ABC’s Jonathan Karl, CNN’s Dana Bash and CBS’ Robert Costa.
“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker. “He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that.”
Trump said he believes his relationship with Musk is essentially over.
“I would assume so, yeah,” Trump said.
While Trump said he’s within his authority to cancel Musk’s federal contracts, he said, “I haven’t given it any thought.”
**************
Just the leader of the free world threatening consequences for supporting the rival party, nothing to see here.