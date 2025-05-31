HOLA
Trump Says He Will Consider Pardoning Diddy
The president knows the shamed rap mogul and wants to know the facts of the case.
www.thedailybeast.com
Two weeks ago it was rumored Diddy's friends were working hard to get this done:
Sean Combs Allies Are Actively Working for a Trump Pardon
Longtime Diddy associates are already laying the groundwork for a pardon by cozying up to Trump officials.
www.rollingstone.com
Suge Knight also just predicted: “If he get convicted — if Puffy get convicted, Trump's going to pardon him."
This all seems at odds with Trump's claims that he wants to get dangerous criminals off the street, no?