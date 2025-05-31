  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Trump says he will consider pardoning Diddy

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
24,566
Reaction score
46,765
www.thedailybeast.com

Trump Says He Will Consider Pardoning Diddy

The president knows the shamed rap mogul and wants to know the facts of the case.
www.thedailybeast.com www.thedailybeast.com

Two weeks ago it was rumored Diddy's friends were working hard to get this done:

www.rollingstone.com

Sean Combs Allies Are Actively Working for a Trump Pardon

Longtime Diddy associates are already laying the groundwork for a pardon by cozying up to Trump officials.
www.rollingstone.com www.rollingstone.com

Suge Knight also just predicted: “If he get convicted — if Puffy get convicted, Trump's going to pardon him."

This all seems at odds with Trump's claims that he wants to get dangerous criminals off the street, no?
 
And it's a predictable Daily Beast article, putting words into his mouth.

Trump:

"I haven't paid attention to it. I would definitely look at the facts of the case."

Daily Beast Bullshit-O-Matic:

"Trump considers pardoning Diddy!"

@HOLA's backup:

"Suge Knight said so!"


ROFL.
 
HereticBD said:
And it's a predictable Daily Beast article, putting words into his mouth.

Trump:

"I haven't paid attention to it. I would definitely look at the facts of the case."

Daily Beast Bullshit-O-Matic:

"Trump considers pardoning Diddy!"

@HOLA's backup:

"Suge Knight said so!"


ROFL.
Click to expand...
Here's a The Hill article:


President Trump on Friday said he’d “look at the facts” amid suggestions that he could pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs if the rapper is convicted in his ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening. And I haven’t been watching it too closely,” Trump said when asked whether he’d consider a pardon. He said he hasn’t spoken to Combs “in years” and noted that “nobody’s asked” for the clemency.


“He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, he sort of- that relationship busted up, from what I read, I don’t know. He didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden,” Trump said.

“So, I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me wouldn’t have any impact,” he added, signaling potential openness to the move.
 
HereticBD said:
And it's a predictable Daily Beast article, putting words into his mouth.

Trump:

"I haven't paid attention to it. I would definitely look at the facts of the case."

Daily Beast Bullshit-O-Matic:

"Trump considers pardoning Diddy!"

@HOLA's backup:

"Suge Knight said so!"


ROFL.
Click to expand...
Trump loves it. He bathes in the power being able to affect people's lives like that.
 
“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening. And I haven’t been watching it too closely,” Trump said
Translation: Everyone knows I'm a TV addict and I know all about the case.

He said he hasn’t spoken to Combs “in years” and noted that “nobody’s asked” for the clemency.
Translation: He's spoken to Combs fairly recently and multiple people have been in contact with him over a pardon.

“So, I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me wouldn’t have any impact,” he added, signaling potential openness to the move.
Translation: I'm still butthurt that Diddy criticized me once, but if the money is right, I'll forgive him.
 
HOLA said:
Here's a The Hill article:


President Trump on Friday said he’d “look at the facts” amid suggestions that he could pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs if the rapper is convicted in his ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening. And I haven’t been watching it too closely,” Trump said when asked whether he’d consider a pardon. He said he hasn’t spoken to Combs “in years” and noted that “nobody’s asked” for the clemency.


“He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, he sort of- that relationship busted up, from what I read, I don’t know. He didn’t tell me that, but I’d read some little bit nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden,” Trump said.

“So, I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me wouldn’t have any impact,” he added, signaling potential openness to the move.
Click to expand...
Yeah, and? I'm missing the part where Trump says he's considering pardoning Diddy. He's saying he's not familiar with the case, but if it came up he would look into it, and make sure it was on the up and up.

That's a mighty far cry from "Trump considers pardoning Diddy"...for crimes he hasn't even been convicted of yet.
 
Is there any video where he says he would consider pardon Diddy? The video where Peter Doocy asks him if he'd pardon Diddy he never states that he would consider pardoning Diddy. Seems like a false headline.
 
Canuck said:
Is there any video where he says he would consider pardon Diddy? The video where Peter Doocy asks him if he'd pardon Diddy he never states that he would consider pardoning Diddy. Seems like a false headline.
Click to expand...
Trump is pardoning garbage on the daily. It's a legitimate question considering Trump and Diddy have ties.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime The Judgment of the Incredible Cuck: Sean 'Diddy' Combs grabbed, dragged then-girlfriend in NYC hotel, male stripper testifies
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Corona
Corona
jk7707
Law Trump Says Undocumented Immigrants Shouldn’t Get Trials Before Deportation
10 11 12
Replies
223
Views
6K
cincymma79
C
LeonardoBjj
International Trump says he will help Afghans stuck in the UAE
Replies
10
Views
181
Lycandroid
Lycandroid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,459
Messages
57,665,156
Members
175,791
Latest member
5oulja

Share this page

Back
Top