Trump revoking legal status for 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans

Trump revoking legal status for 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans

Migrants who entered the US under the Biden-era programme will lose their deportation shield by the end of next month.
US President Donald Trump's administration has said it will revoke the temporary legal status of more than half a million migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
Those migrants have been warned to leave the country before their permits and deportation shield are cancelled on 24 April, according to a notice posted by the federal government.
The 530,000 migrants were brought into the US under a Biden-era sponsorship process known as CHNV that was designed to open legal migration pathways. Trump suspended the programme once he took office.
It is unclear how many of these migrants have been able to secure another status in the interim that would allow them to stay in the US legally.
The programme was launched under Democratic President Joe Biden in 2022, first covering Venezuelans before it was expanded to other countries.
It allowed the migrants and their immediate family members to fly into the US if they had American sponsors and remain for two years under a temporary immigration status known as parole.
The Biden administration had argued that CHNV would help curb illegal border crossings at the southern US border and allow for better vetting of those entering the country.
The Department of Homeland Security on Friday rebuked the prior administration and said the program had failed in its goals.
The agency's statement said Biden officials "granted them [migrants] opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed".
However, the 35-page notice in the Federal Register said some of those in the US under CHNV might be allowed to remain on a "case-by-case basis".
Trump is also considering whether to cancel the temporary legal status of some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled to the US during the conflict with Russia.

I know it's "another" Trump thread, but well worth discussing.

Sad part is, I actually know a few Latin American immigrants who consider themselves Republican.

I know some who would love to have their families join them in the United States.

Well that's over. Even if they made it, they're now banished. Tough break, I guess, but absolutely mind-boggling to think Latin American Americans actually voted for this. There will be videos of people who made this error I've no doubt.

Any sympathy? I'm pretty sure this will affect the MMA fraternity in a fairly serious way.
 
These people need to know they don't have friends in the GOP.

It needs to be a tough, permanent, scarring lesson.

That's probably the only real upside of this. Horrible, but ultimately a positive IMO.
This is what Americans voted for.
 
This is what Americans voted for.
You're not lying!

And that's exactly what I mean, too, no issues at all man. I think quite a number of people are finding out in the most heartbreaking way that they voted alongside people that hate them or at best disregard them.

That's what I mean when I say they need to learn lessons. But if they don't, more fool them.

"You do it to yourself."
 
You're not lying!

And that's exactly what I mean, too, no issues at all man. I think quite a number of people are finding out in the most heartbreaking way that they voted alongside people that hate them or at best disregard them.

That's what I mean when I say they need to learn lessons. But if they don't, more fool them.

"You do it to yourself."
Huh? Non-citizens can't vote.
 
Huh? Non-citizens can't vote.
I've already said I'm not talking about them, I'm talking about the family members, friends, existing US citizens who rely on a pathway from Central America to unite with their loved ones.

These people vote, and from my experience lined up to vote for the GOP oblivious to the fact they're gonna get treated like foreign rubbish.
 
Not nearly enough... Who gives a shit if they claim to be "Republican", come here legally like anyone else or get TF out! It's unclear how many of them have found a way to skirt our laws and figured a way to cheat our systems?

It's not about partisanship or politics or empathy or any of that nonsense. Biden fucked these people with the usual lies in attempt to use them, his government and its propaganda machine made this political and still try to. No one with any sense listens to them anymore...
 
I've already said I'm not talking about them, I'm talking about the family members, friends, existing US citizens who rely on a pathway from Central America to unite with their loved ones.

These people vote, and from my experience lined up to vote for the GOP oblivious to the fact they're gonna get treated like foreign rubbish.
There are MAGAtards in all these demographics. The types of people who would climb a ladder.to get somewhere and then burn it behind themselves for everyone else. People like Eloy. People like the Drumpf family. People like every non-indigenous citizen frothing at the mouth to feel like they have the power to slam doors in people's faces and dictate where they live.

That guy whose wife got detained by ICE said he still supports ICE. Lol

This is where grievance politics leads. It leads to working class people hating the very thought of living next to other working class people who are different than they are, at least in perception. Like how religious family members can claim they love non-religious ones and still wholeheartedly believe they deserve to be eternally punished for not adopting those beliefs.
 
I've already said I'm not talking about them, I'm talking about the family members, friends, existing US citizens who rely on a pathway from Central America to unite with their loved ones.

These people vote, and from my experience lined up to vote for the GOP oblivious to the fact they're gonna get treated like foreign rubbish.
I'm pretty sure they knew what they were voting for. Trump straight up said he was going to do this.
 
