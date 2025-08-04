Rhood
America First you say?
In April, the Trump administration banned top U.S. suppliers, like Nvidia, from selling topline silicon to China over "national security concerns." The ban mirrored the 2022 CHIPS Act passed by former President Joe Biden, which increased semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. while also clamping down on chip companies investing in China and Russia, the biggest competitors in the industry.
The White House reversed its ban after barely three months, giving Nvidia the all-clear in July to resume sales with China. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang on July 14 said the U.S. government had assured him it would restore the licenses to sell H20s in China.
Half a month later, and Chinese demand for Nvidia chips has surged, with the U.S. company looking to replenish its stock with an order of 300,000 H20 chipsets from TSMC, one of the largest manufacturers in the world.
Donald Trump is helping China in the AI race. Why?
The Trump administration has allowed Nvidia to resume sales of top-level GPUs to China, just months after banning them from doing so
