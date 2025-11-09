Social Trump repost completely fake information from a satire site on his truth social

B

b34stmode

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Dec 14, 2010
Messages
7,698
Reaction score
8,277
Things like this USED to be funny to read/realize, but in our current times and how polarized everything is, you would THINK Trump would be double checking sources before putting it out to MILLIONS of people who will read it and take it as the gospel truth. This tells me that NOBODY has a handle on what he does and doesn't post on social media, and he isn't cross referencing ANYTHING to make sure its true. Does he do this with EVERYTHING? It would appear so at this point. There is a very real possibility Trump does something dumb enough to set America back 50 years if he continues to run shit the way he is. It's mind boggling. His supporters should be furious he is doing shit like this. It's such a bad look I can't for the life of me figure it out? Is he literally on his iphone taking a shit, browsing the internet and posting on social media as the President of The United States....?





dunning-kruger-times.com

About Us

About Us Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Jun…
dunning-kruger-times.com dunning-kruger-times.com
 
Last edited:
b34stmode said:
Things like this USED to be funny to read/realize, but in our current times and how polarized everything is, you would THINK Trump would be double checking sources before putting it out to MILLIONS of people who will read it and take it as the gospel truth. This tells me that NOBODY has a handle on what he does and doesn't post on social media, and he isn't cross referencing ANYTHING to make sure its true. Does he do this with EVERYTHING? It would appear so at this point. There is a very real possibility Trump does something dumb enough to set America back 50 years if he continues to run shit the way he is. It's mind boggling. His supporters should be furious he is doing shit like this. It's such a bad look I can't for the life of me figure it out? Is he literally on his iphone taking a shit, browsing the internet and posting on social media as the President of The United States....?





dunning-kruger-times.com

About Us

About Us Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Jun…
dunning-kruger-times.com dunning-kruger-times.com
Click to expand...

There is nothing new about this. He's been doing it since the 2016 campaign.

Remember?
Obama's birth certificate
Actually, everything he ever said about Obama, pretty much.
They're eating the dogs; they're eating the cats
But her emails...
Pizzagate
The list goes on and on.
 
Andy Capp said:
There is nothing new about this. He's been doing it since the 2016 campaign.

Remember?
Obama's birth certificate
Actually, everything he ever said about Obama, pretty much.
They're eating the dogs; they're eating the cats
But her emails...
Pizzagate
The list goes on and on.
Click to expand...

I don't get it. I was a "Trumper" pre him winning his first election bid. Became completely turned off by him way before covid, covid made it even worse. But do his supporters not care? How do they get past him blatantly lying about things like this? It was one of the main factors that turned me off, besides his retarded immigration stance.

But I sincerely want to know how his supporters get past him being a blatant liar? Do they really just not care?
 
b34stmode said:
I don't get it. I was a "Trumper" pre him winning his first election bid. Became completely turned off by him way before covid, covid made it even worse. But do his supporters not care? How do they get past him blatantly lying about things like this? It was one of the main factors that turned me off, besides his retarded immigration stance.

But I sincerely want to know how his supporters get past him being a blatant liar? Do they really just not care?
Click to expand...
Correct.
 
Since when did any fictional news stop the right wing followers from any attempt to question certain topics ? It never happens, half the cult followers don’t even fact check anything bc facts would go against what most Trump puts out there .

This is just the same stuff Fox News runs with and then act like it might be true without saying it is knowing the dumbed down supporters with get riled up in front of the television. Lol
 
If that was done by Donald himself, it doesn't seems at all King-like.


Maybe Kamala's protest day really did put an end to King Trump.
 
shunyata said:
But he DID have his head examined!

Person, man, woman, camera, TV.

It was a very difficult examination but he passed it.

The doctors said his results were remarkable.

Perhaps the most remarkable ever!
Click to expand...
I hope somebody asks him what his IQ score was so he can slip and say "moderate to severe"
 
Last edited:
Making a thread about Donald Trump lying about something is quaint at this point. He's been doing it for over a decade, and it's already been proven that there is no downside to it. He can post lies 24/7 and all that will happen is half of his supporters will believe it, and the other half will hand wave it. Since it happens virtually every day, no individual lie will ever stick.
 
Trump is a master troll.
 
heloder said:
Making a thread about Donald Trump lying about something is quaint at this point. He's been doing it for over a decade, and it's already been proven that there is no downside to it. He can post lies 24/7 and all that will happen is half of his supporters will believe it, and the other half will hand wave it. Since it happens virtually every day, no individual lie will ever stick.
Click to expand...

Better shut up and take it then, instead of calling out lies for the record.

Voter depression is a major part of voter suppression.
 
Andy Capp said:
There is nothing new about this. He's been doing it since the 2016 campaign.

Remember?
Obama's birth certificate
Actually, everything he ever said about Obama, pretty much.
They're eating the dogs; they're eating the cats
But her emails...
Pizzagate
The list goes on and on.
Click to expand...

I don't know Jeffrey Epstein well.
I don't molest kids.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lsa
International “guns-a-blazing" - Trump talks Nigeria
5 6 7
Replies
139
Views
3K
LangfordBarrow
LangfordBarrow
The Diplomat
Social FCC Chairman Reposts Donald Trump’s Call for NBC to Fire Seth Meyers ‘Immediately’
2
Replies
28
Views
587
Blayt7hh
Blayt7hh

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,516
Messages
58,444,492
Members
176,042
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top