F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,803
- Reaction score
- 2,144
It's not enough. He should spend the rest of his life behind bars. He's one of the main guys that got us into the Iraq war. Millions of dead including a million children because of this guy. Him, Cheney and other warmongers
I don't understand why he still has a security clearance in the first place. He's not in government.
I don't understand why he still has a security clearance in the first place. He's not in government.