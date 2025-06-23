International Trump: Regime change could make Iran great again

What is up with this slogan. Like what, reviving the Persian empire? I think ISIS had some plans to make Iran great again too. The US literally just abandoned their regime change policy in Afghanistan and immediately start up a new one in a far larger and more controversial territory.

One thing we are seeing is Iran just doesn't have the capability to respond meaningfully. I don't have any doubts the US could handle Iran on a a tougher scale to Iraq but in this current climate with one front in Europe, one in India/Pakistan, and a potential or likely front in Taiwan it just seems like a golden opportunity for those to be taken advantage of.

Trump talks of regime change in Iran and insists US ‘obliterated’ nuclear sites

US president says strikes led to ‘monumental damage’ and questioned if the regime could ‘make Iran great again’
Trump also highlighted the possibility of regime change in Tehran if the country’s leaders were unable to “make Iran great again”, going further than remarks by his senior officials. Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission “was not and has not been about regime change” but instead “a precision operation” targeting Iran’s nuclear programme. Vice-president JD Vance said the US was “not at war with Iran, we’re at war with Iran’s nuclear programme” while US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the US was “not looking for war in Iran”.
 
PBAC said:
The US literally just abandoned their regime change policy in Afghanistan and immediately start up a new one in a far larger and more controversial territory.
It only took a 20 year occupation and $2.3 trillion to replace the Taliban with the Taliban.

🤡
 
