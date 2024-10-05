Elections Trump refused to send aid because of politics

A former Trump aid said in an interview. Trump in 2018 had to be convinced after refusing to send aid relief to california because the state didnt vote for him.
This and this alone would end any other politician in America just a few years ago. Now it's just your daily reminder that Agent Orange is a malignant narcissist who can shoot someone on 5th Avenue and wouldn't lose any supporters.
 
Imagine if California just stopped funding all the shit hole red states and sent them boxes of bootstraps instead
 
Imagine if California just stopped funding all the shit hole red states and sent them boxes of bootstraps instead
I always laugh at secessionists when they spit that "New Confederacy" nonsense about breaking apart the Union. Can you imagine Oklahoma or Wyoming trying to negotiate with California for foreign aid?
 
