This and this alone would end any other politician in America just a few years ago. Now it's just your daily reminder that Agent Orange is a malignant narcissist who can shoot someone on 5th Avenue and wouldn't lose any supporters.
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.