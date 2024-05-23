Elections Trump: Putin will do me a favor for future hostage release

Joe

Joe

@Gold
In a statement on his social media app. Trump said Putin would be releasing an american reporter being help in russia if he wins the election.
wait till putin finds out about this
from october surprise to red october suprise
 
He really is trying to recapture that Reagan era MAGA vibe, even doing the Iran Contra thing too. smh
 
For Ukraine IMHO doesn't matter who will win elections in U.S ....
While for EU better if next POTUS will be dem.
Both Trump and Biden are elderly healthcare patients, sorry for brutal reality.
Sullivan isn't old and still he does need elderly healthcare.
 
Iron Mang said:
He really is trying to recapture that Reagan era MAGA vibe, even doing the Iran Contra thing too. smh
If Mr Reagan had to get see modern MAGA ...he had died again cos shame to see this clownade.
 
