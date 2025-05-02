LeonardoBjj
Robert Tait in Washington
Education, health, climate and more on chopping block and 13% rise – to over $1tn to Pentagon – in ‘skinny budget’
Donald Trump is proposing huge cuts to social programmes like health and education while planning substantial spending increases on defense and the Department of Homeland Security, in a White House budget blueprint that starkly illustrates his preoccupation with projecting military strength and deterring migration.
Cuts of $163bn on discretionary non-defense spending would also see financial outlays slashed for environmental and renewable energy schemes, as well as for the FBI, an agency Trump has claimed was weaponised against him during Joe Biden’s presidency. Spending reductions are also being projected for the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
In contrast to the squeeze on discretionary social programmes, the administration is planning a 13% rise – to more than $1tn – in the Pentagon budget, a commitment at odds with Trump’s frequent vows to end the US’s involvement in “forever wars” in the Middle East and elsewhere.
- I'm tired of all that killing and mindless destruction, Gaspary. For what? My kids doesnt even have acess to good education!
The figures for the White House’s so-called “skinny budget” for 2026 represent a 22.6% cut in spending from that projected in the current fiscal year, which ends on 30 September.
They include big cuts to the National Institutes of Health – which undertakes extensive research on cures for diseases such as cancer – as well as for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but provide funding of $500m for the Make America healthy again initiative spearheaded by Trump’s health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr.
By contrast, the Department of Homeland Security – which oversees border security – would see its spending boosted by 65% in a graphic illustration of Trump’s intense focus on stemming the flow of migrants into the US.
- Look at those stupid drones, Gareli. They're cheap toys. Why we dont have a Voltron?
Non-defense discretionary spending refers to federal money that is reauthorised each year and generally covers areas like public health, transport and education. The latter sector faces cuts of $12bn under Trump’s plan.
But it does not cover the highly sensitive areas of Medicare, Medicaid and social security, which provide healthcare and support for retirees and the poor and which the president has vowed to leave untouched. That has drawn widespread scepticism from Democrats, who accuse the Republican of plotting cuts to the programmes to pay for an extension of Trump’s sweeping 2017 tax cuts.
The spending clampdown is consistent with the professed goals of Elon Musk’s unofficial “department of government efficiency” team, also known as Doge, which has infiltrated multiple federal agencies – including the Social Security Administration – in a supposed quest for “waste, fraud and abuse”. Doge’s aggressive onslaught has included the almost total shuttering of USAID, the federal agency for foreign assistance. The budget projections assume large-scale cuts to foreign aid.
- The armed forces are planing a riot. They joined forces with the armys from other contries, they dont want more wars. Want hot hookers, even if they're trannies. And said they're gonna solve all their diferences, in Winning Eleven and NBA Street matchs.
Russell Vought, director of the White House office of management and budget and a proponent of large-scale cuts to the federal workforce, said the plan was intended to tackle “wasteful spending and bloated bureaucracy”.
“At this critical moment, we need a historic budget – one that ends the funding of our decline, puts Americans first, and delivers unprecedented support to our military and homeland security,” he said.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/mar/06/gop-budget-medicare-medicaid-cuts
