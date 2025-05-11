Opinion trump promised transparency/Generals speak out/enemy drones in the states.

Trump promised transparency within the first week on the UAP and drone problem sweeping the nation but has failed to deliver. I was hopeful but not surprised... BIDEN DIDN'T EITHER.. 60 minutes interview high ranking military officials about these incidents and reveals we have serious military vulnerabilities due to DRONES. The takeaway is that we have massive military vulnerabilities that could destroy fighter jets, power infrastructure, weapons arsenals etc. We can do NOTHING about it. IMO the rest of the segment isn't worth much honestly.

Ive cliff noted the first 16 minutes of the video but you should all watch it if yo are interested in this topic.

NO mention by the generals and officials interviewed of UFO's... only that we are at risk of foreign attack by drones.

Head of NORAD and said mysterious drones may be spies.
Say they are NOT ours including the new jersey sightings.
Confirmed they are flying over restricted military sites all the time.
Langley air force had over 17 a night for many days. one time had over 30 in one night!! They relocated our most advanced fighter jets F22 Raptors because of it .
Ukrainian drones have destroyed Russian fighter jets with same capability drones.

General Vanherck said drones could destroy our planes easily and that they have flows over Langley air force base often, says Its a real concern and that they cannot bring them down… white house says its hobbyists but general hurl says they were not hobbyists due to magnitude and size of the drones and flight time. Says it could be surveillance from a foreign enemy or trying to embarrass us.

20 sighting one evening reported over military base by Mark Kelly 4 star general and highest running officer witnessed the swarm. He says they were many sizes... some small commercial seized ones and some as large as a car. These are the direct repotrts of a 4 star general who was there and sighted over their base!! Says they are NOT hobbyists.

At same time Glen Vanherk was general of joint commander of NORAD to protect american airspace provided support, deployed fighters and helicopters to intercept and identify. NORAD's radar could not detect these, cannot detect track or identify, but even then cannot shoot missiles over the american public. Says we cannot track them or tell where they originate. Says FBI has no answers either.

Dozens of drone intrusions have happened over the years over nuclear sites and military sights and Picatinny arsenal where we build advanced weapons.

Rep Senator and chairman of armed services committee said he thinks these drones are spy drone incursions and yet he is privy to classified briefings at the highest level and pentagonal is mystified. They don't know what they are!!

The threat got ahead of our abilities to defend them. Still cannot detect by radar them going over Langley today!! Developing systems though.

Drones that can spy can also destroy… they can destroy F22 raptors on the ground easily.

49 plus went over Langley in one evening.

We are developing fly a away kit that may make us able to stop this within a years time.

We have no present ability to respond to them.

We are asleep because we have classically thought we were safe on our own soil.

Director of national intelligence release a UAP statement. 144 documented sightings they cannot explain

Generals do NOT agree with statements from the white house that its not a threat.

North-com general is coordinating efforts across all agencies. New fly away kits being deployed at all affected bases. We aer spending significant money to deal with this threat.

Generals say the lack of sense of urgency is totally misguided. The notion that we are above attacks on our homeland is wrong say generals.

NO mention of UAP's by any of these generals.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



 
Got anything more for a source than "video unavailable"?
 
Awkward
I mean these are extremely high-ranking generals responsible for national security saying that we have serious holes in our defense, that we cannot identify these drones or stop them and that they fly over controlled military space regularly.

And then they may talk about how in Russia, the Ukraine has been able to destroy fighter jets that are on the ground with the same kind of drones.

We have been asleep on this and we are a year away from being able to do anything about it still.
 
Interesting, I'm gonna watch it later.
 
Whoever can manufacture the most amount of drones will be the next world superpower
 
They're probably just saying that because they want to earmark even more money for even more surveillance. The idea that you'll find any kind of underground information on 60 minutes is laughable. Sitting on my couch, watching Deep State TV... oh wow this new mysterious information just came out; they're definitely not telling me because they want me to know and react to it in a particular way or anything.
 
one 4 star general said there were over 30 flying over Langley air force base man. right over our raptor fighter jets... now imagine those had bombs on them. and imagine a coordinated attack on all fighter planes in one evening all over the states... or our nuclear power generators etc.....

its a MASSIVE hole in our home defense.
Whoever can manufacture the most amount of drones will be the next world superpower
terrapin said:
I mean these are extremely high-ranking generals responsible for national security saying that we have serious holes in our defense, that we cannot identify these drones or stop them and that they fly over controlled military space regularly.

And then they may talk about how in Russia, the Ukraine has been able to destroy fighter jets that are on the ground with the same kind of drones.

We have been asleep on this and we are a year away from being able to do anything about it still.
Anyway
 
If what they're saying is accurate, then the most concerning part is that they apparently don't know where these drones are launching from / returning to. Because it ain't like they're taking off from Russia / China and making that kind of trip. Even if they were launching from Cuba that would put the round-trip range right on the edge of what is known to be feasible (without refueling along the way, which ought to be something Radar could spot).

A submarine launch off the east coast seems like it would be the most likely, unless they're coming from within the US / Canada. But if the sightings are mostly limited to NJ / Langley, then that points towards the Atlantic being the source.
 
If what they're saying is accurate, then the most concerning part is that they apparently don't know where these drones are launching from / returning to. Because it ain't like they're taking off from Russia / China and making that kind of trip. Even if they were launching from Cuba that would put the round-trip range right on the edge of what is known to be feasible (without refueling along the way, which ought to be something Radar could spot).

A submarine launch off the east coast seems like it would be the most likely, unless they're coming from within the US / Canada. But if the sightings are mostly limited to NJ / Langley, then that points towards the Atlantic being the source.
One group of sightings was thought to come off of a ship from Hong kong near our waters but no proof.


But yeah... We don't know anything about them.

In a nightmare scenario they could be terrorists or corporate drones from the states and attacks from either group would be disturbing.
 
@terrapin funnily enough I was just thinking about this today. So we still don’t know what they were? Wasn’t this not limited to NJ, but also in other parts of the world? wtf man
 
@terrapin funnily enough I was just thinking about this today. So we still don’t know what they were? Wasn’t this not limited to NJ, but also in other parts of the world? wtf man
Yeah man, check out that first 16 minutes. This is the first time I'm aware of that we've had four star generals and people in charge of national security confirming that some of these drones were the size of cars and that we really don't have any idea whose they are. The drones that are the size of cars are said to be nation-state drones so expensive it's very unlikely that any private groups could pay for them.

Not only have they been cited in military bases and controlled airspace across our nation but also other countries sometimes.

But nobody here is talking about UFOs. This is just straight drone technology as far as they're concerned.

The thing is man, you put some bombs on those and you can land them all on our fighter jets while they're grounded and destroy 40 in an hour....

So it's a genuine legitimate threat that we have no capability for handling.

It's amazing with our military budget and technology that we're behind on this, but apparently the threat of drones just crept up on us before we had the time to develop a defense.

The potential for a terrorists to use this or nefarious corporate actors or an individual wealthy enough to procure high and drones is very real let alone foreign nations.
 
