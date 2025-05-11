Trump promised transparency within the first week on the UAP and drone problem sweeping the nation but has failed to deliver. I was hopeful but not surprised... BIDEN DIDN'T EITHER.. 60 minutes interview high ranking military officials about these incidents and reveals we have serious military vulnerabilities due to DRONES. The takeaway is that we have massive military vulnerabilities that could destroy fighter jets, power infrastructure, weapons arsenals etc. We can do NOTHING about it. IMO the rest of the segment isn't worth much honestly.



Ive cliff noted the first 16 minutes of the video but you should all watch it if yo are interested in this topic.



NO mention by the generals and officials interviewed of UFO's... only that we are at risk of foreign attack by drones.



Head of NORAD and said mysterious drones may be spies.

Say they are NOT ours including the new jersey sightings.

Confirmed they are flying over restricted military sites all the time.

Langley air force had over 17 a night for many days. one time had over 30 in one night!! They relocated our most advanced fighter jets F22 Raptors because of it .

Ukrainian drones have destroyed Russian fighter jets with same capability drones.



General Vanherck said drones could destroy our planes easily and that they have flows over Langley air force base often, says Its a real concern and that they cannot bring them down… white house says its hobbyists but general hurl says they were not hobbyists due to magnitude and size of the drones and flight time. Says it could be surveillance from a foreign enemy or trying to embarrass us.



20 sighting one evening reported over military base by Mark Kelly 4 star general and highest running officer witnessed the swarm. He says they were many sizes... some small commercial seized ones and some as large as a car. These are the direct repotrts of a 4 star general who was there and sighted over their base!! Says they are NOT hobbyists.



At same time Glen Vanherk was general of joint commander of NORAD to protect american airspace provided support, deployed fighters and helicopters to intercept and identify. NORAD's radar could not detect these, cannot detect track or identify, but even then cannot shoot missiles over the american public. Says we cannot track them or tell where they originate. Says FBI has no answers either.



Dozens of drone intrusions have happened over the years over nuclear sites and military sights and Picatinny arsenal where we build advanced weapons.



Rep Senator and chairman of armed services committee said he thinks these drones are spy drone incursions and yet he is privy to classified briefings at the highest level and pentagonal is mystified. They don't know what they are!!



The threat got ahead of our abilities to defend them. Still cannot detect by radar them going over Langley today!! Developing systems though.



Drones that can spy can also destroy… they can destroy F22 raptors on the ground easily.



49 plus went over Langley in one evening.



We are developing fly a away kit that may make us able to stop this within a years time.



We have no present ability to respond to them.



We are asleep because we have classically thought we were safe on our own soil.



Director of national intelligence release a UAP statement. 144 documented sightings they cannot explain



Generals do NOT agree with statements from the white house that its not a threat.



North-com general is coordinating efforts across all agencies. New fly away kits being deployed at all affected bases. We aer spending significant money to deal with this threat.



Generals say the lack of sense of urgency is totally misguided. The notion that we are above attacks on our homeland is wrong say generals.



NO mention of UAP's by any of these generals.



