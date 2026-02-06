He's the Teflon don, his base/cult will never turn on him. There's no line. They're embolden if anyrhing.So I thought this HAD TO be a lie, that there was no way he actually did that, and it took some digging.
but at the end of the video it pops up for a second showing that picture.
Did he do this on purpose? Is someone trying to ruin him? There is no way he isn't about to be in a MASSIVE amount of trouble for this. I mean this is career ending shit. WTF? Why would he do this?
Nothing is going to happen. His supporters are racists and like this. The main reason he grew his base is by appealing to racists by launching racist attacks at the Obamas.
Fourth Reich Barbie is going to roll out and tell some lies and say something like oh he didn't know it was racist after she gets her maga face injections. LmaoThis is career ending dude, like that is blatant racism. You don't get to do something like that as POTUS. Tag some people on social media over it. Newsom, Massie, etc.
Sadly, I think nothing will happenThis is career ending dude, like that is blatant racism. You don't get to do something like that as POTUS. Tag some people on social media over it. Newsom, Massie, etc.
They are impotent however reality today is that House might have enough votes % to impeach Trump but Senate NO.Nothing is going to happen. His supporters are racists and like this. The main reason he grew his base is by appealing to racists by launching racist attacks at the Obamas.
The Republicans in Congress are impotent and won't do anything either. He has fascists advising him.
Fourth Reich Barbie is going to roll out and tell some lies and say something like oh he didn't know it was racist after she gets her maga face injections. Lmao
The main reason he grew his base is by appealing to racists by launching racist attacks at the Obamas.
Of COURSE it won't. He could drop the N bomb during the Superbowl to millions of people and nothing would happen.You seriously think nothing will happen?
He normalized calling anything he doesn't like as fake newsYou seriously think nothing will happen? After all the people who lost their jobs over making fun of Kirk?
This is legit straight up racism. Like Trump is a blatant racist for posting that. There is no meme or anything about it, they are depicted as apes. Like his only line of defense is he didn't see it, but that isn't going to fly lol.
