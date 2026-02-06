  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social ***Trump posts video of Obamas as monkeys***

  • 7q9df9l8_obama-monkeys_625x300_06_February_26.jpg
What a racist a$$hole

Maga probably supports this inside, or who knows maybe fully on the surface now as they're embolden to take the mask off
 
So I thought this HAD TO be a lie, that there was no way he actually did that, and it took some digging.


but at the end of the video it pops up for a second showing that picture.

Did he do this on purpose? Is someone trying to ruin him? There is no way he isn't about to be in a MASSIVE amount of trouble for this. I mean this is career ending shit. WTF? Why would he do this?
 
He's the Teflon don, his base/cult will never turn on him. There's no line. They're embolden if anyrhing.
 
Trump had told Congress that for current inflation in U.S responsible is Obama!
He also repeatedly confirmed that Obama is responsible for healthcare problems in U.S and he ( Trump ) will fix healthcare problems quickly.

Looks that very old ill Biden is too lethargic and not in mainstream scope, therefore responsible for all bad in U.S NOW for TrumpVance is....Obama....
 
Looks bad. As in bad optics. But trouble? Are they going to call him to the principals office? End of his career? as a lame duck president? Much like me I assume he didn't watch the video
 
Nothing is going to happen. His supporters are racists and like this. The main reason he grew his base is by appealing to racists by launching racist attacks at the Obamas.

The Republicans in Congress are impotent and won't do anything either. He has fascists advising him.
 
Cultural differences sure are strange, here in brazil this is a crime with no bail. From time to time someone pops up in the internet complaining that the "weren't racists", were "only joking" and that it's not fair.
Every year some Argentinian football player gets arrested after a libertadores cup game for calling some brazilian "lil monkey" lol

right, @LeonardoBjj ?
 
This is career ending dude, like that is blatant racism. You don't get to do something like that as POTUS. Tag some people on social media over it. Newsom, Massie, etc.
 
Fourth Reich Barbie is going to roll out and tell some lies and say something like oh he didn't know it was racist after she gets her maga face injections. Lmao
 
They are impotent however reality today is that House might have enough votes % to impeach Trump but Senate NO.

Therefore Trump is POTUS today.
13 months ago he had promised to fix healthcare problems quickly....
 
You seriously think nothing will happen? After all the people who lost their jobs over making fun of Kirk?

This is legit straight up racism. Like Trump is a blatant racist for posting that. There is no meme or anything about it, they are depicted as apes. Like his only line of defense is he didn't see it, but that isn't going to fly lol.
 
This. His entire political career started with birtherism and shifted to fear mongering on immigration.

His biggest fans are 100% racists and its the REASON they like him and consider him "honest".
 
If you watch the replies to that in twitter, half are people saying it's fake even though is right in front of their eyes to see, directly from Trump's post. They just have to watch it for a minute and even then they deny it.

Totally not a cult.
 
He normalized calling anything he doesn't like as fake news

He normalized threatening to take over countries and annexing allies

He will normalize this depiction, at least within his voter base.

Let's see if his usual fans on sherdog say anything.
 
Literally zero repercussions.
 
