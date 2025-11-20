NPR Article
On Truth Social, Trump said the comments made in the video are "really bad, and dangerous to our country."
"Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???," Trump posted. An hour later, Trump shared another post, stating, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"
Trump also reposted a series of comments from users on Truth Social, including posts that said the Democrats should be hanged, the actions were an insurrection and they should all be indicted because of the video.