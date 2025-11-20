Crime Trump posts death threat against lawmakers for instructing military/intel to disobey unlawful orders

this-is-not-the-professionalism-and-peaceful-stance-that-v0-e2iwb5bo7g2g1.jpeg


NPR Article

On Truth Social, Trump said the comments made in the video are "really bad, and dangerous to our country."

"Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???," Trump posted. An hour later, Trump shared another post, stating, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Trump also reposted a series of comments from users on Truth Social, including posts that said the Democrats should be hanged, the actions were an insurrection and they should all be indicted because of the video.
Lawmakers urging military members to go rogue and defy orders is exactly what sedition is. It's not (D)ifferent just because it's your team doing it.


sedition
/sɪˈdɪʃn/


noun
noun: sedition; plural noun: seditions
  1. conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state
 
Fox by the Sea said:
what unlawful orders? we don't like them therefore they're unlawful?
cause if you instruct the military to disregard lawful orders, it IS sedition.
Are you asking for examples of orders that are unlawful? Because all the lawmakers said was that soldiers should refuse unlawful orders.
nostradumbass said:
sedition
/sɪˈdɪʃn/


noun
noun: sedition; plural noun: seditions
  1. conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state
Is your stance that refusing unlawful orders (which is already an extremely narrow category) is automatically sedition?
 
avenue94 said:
Are you asking for examples of orders that are unlawful? Because all the lawmakers said was that soldiers should refuse unlawful orders.
yeah. unless they give examples it's just a platitude.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
yeah. unless they give examples it's just a platitude.
I mean...why would a politician tells someone to disregard a specific order when they're trying to simply warn the public and get on their soapbox?

A lot of illegal orders are the obvious kind (murder, rape, torture, etc are bad), and I'll also note command responsibly plays into this too (acts of omission are also punishable, unless you're passing a lot of legal fig leaves like during the War on Terror).
 
What unlawful orders. The demorats scream everything Trump does is unlawful when its not. So he is correct. They are trying to get the military to overthrow the elected government. Let's see what if anything is done legally. Its certainly walking the line. Let's see if an investigation finds it crossed the line.
 
oldshadow said:
What unlawful orders. The demorats scream everything Trump does is unlawful when its not. So he is correct. They are trying to get the military to overthrow the elected government. Let's see what if anything is done legally. Its certainly walking the line. Let's see if an investigation finds it crossed the line.
Both you and Trump have completely slipped in your old age, yikes.

Absolutely insane that people are defending any politician using language like that, let alone the President of the United States.
Your country has become a banana republic, real quick.
 
