US Pauses Military Aid To Ukraine For 'Capability Review' The United States has suspended military assistance provided to Ukraine pending 'capability review' to analyze where the U.S. military aid goes, and to ensure national interests are served first.

Ukraine: Russia launches record number of drones at Kyiv after latest Trump-Putin phone call | CNN Russia launched a record number of drones at Ukraine overnight into Friday, striking multiple buildings and residential areas, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had made “no progress” towards a ceasefire deal in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Well the NyTimes link explains the story well, but if you can’t read the NyTimes link, it pretty much says USA has given $11 billion dollars to Ukraine so far in 2025, but Trump has paused further military aid to Ukraine for weapons.(Thee other link says USA has suspended military aid to Ukraine.)NyTimes link also says Ukraine REALLY NEEDS patriot missile systems, but Trump’s not giving them to Ukraine. Zelenskyy says he’s willing to buy $15 billion dollars worth of patriot missile systems though from USA. NyTimes link also says Trump would consider selling the missile systems though to Ukraine.. Etc., etc., etc.My question is though, didn’t Trump sign a minerals deal with Ukraine? Wouldn’t this violate the minerals deal made a few months ago..?Anyone know what’s up with this?Kyiv also got hammered with drone strikes last night apparently worst than ever, because Ukraine doesn’t have patriot missile systems. Looks like Vladimir Putin was trying to send a message. (Bombarding Kyiv with drone strikes on thee 4th of July.)